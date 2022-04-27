BLUEFIELD — Employees of the City of Bluefield will see pay raises next month after an overhaul of the pay scale is complete.
Danny Dillow, the city’s treasurer, told city board members during their Tuesday meeting all aspects of the pay scale were considered, including job descriptions and classifications, increases in line with other companies and fairness.
Mayor Ron Martin said the adjustments have been needed to attract and keep employees.
The raises are in place of a COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment), he said, and the total cost will be less than 1 percent of the city’s budget.
City Manager Cecil Marson said the process has taken six to seven months to work out, but this is how the city can show appreciation for good workers, especially with inflation.
“At the end of the day, you put your money where your mouth is,” he said. “A lot of employees do multiple things besides their routine jobs.”
Marson said it was all about coming up with a “good, fair, honest salary” that rewards the work they do and keeps them here.
Specific pay raises vary, he said, depending on positions and any recent bumps in salary.
“Overall, it is a very good outcome for this,” Martin said.
In other business, the board:
• Heard from City Attorney Anthony Heltzel that a new ordinance related to cell towers has been developed for the city.
Heltzel said the city had no regulations regarding cell towers before but other municipalities around the state do and he researched many of those to see the specifics.
A special permit will be required, he said, and the city can regulate the location.
• Heard from Shannon Bailey, executive director of the Bluefield Sanitary Board, that a project to replace a sewer line on lower College Avenue is ready to launch.
The Sanitary Board did the design work and a low bid of $1.6 million has been received, and, with $100,000 from the Town of Bluefield and $200,000 from Bluefield along with what the Sanitary Board has, the project is ready to roll.
Funding from ARPA (American Rescue Plan) could possibly be used regarding the city’s contribution.
“We can award this bid and get this project started,” he said.
Bailey said the 1,900 feet of 15-inch pipe that needs replacement runs on the north side of College Avenue and was installed in the 1930s.
• Heard from Martin that a visit by 20 county officials from around the country to Bluefield Monday went well.
Those officials came here for the three-day National Association of Counties (NACo) Economic Mobility Leadership Network meeting, hosted by county Commissioner Greg Puckett, who is on the NACo national board. The group stayed at Pipestem State Park but visited throughout the county to learn about opportunities and economic mobility.
They stopped at Intuit in Bluefield and heard a presentation from Martin and Jim Spencer, the city’s economic development director and director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA).
Martin said it was “eye-opening” for the group to see what Bluefield is doing.
“They were impressed with what Bluefield has accomplished…” he said, referring to recruiting companies like Intuit and establishing an aggressive entrepreneurship program, as well as providing a workforce ready for the jobs.
Some of the visitors requested joint training sessions.
“They were very inquisitive and very positive,” Martin said, praising Puckett for organizing the event.
