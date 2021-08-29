BLUEFIELD — A local civic organization is planning a special event honoring local first responders on the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks which took place Sept. 11, 2001.
The Bluefield Elks Lodge will be honoring the area’s police, firefighters, EMTs and veterans on Sept. 12 at the Elks Lodge on Whitethorn Street in Bluefield, the site of the former Bluefield Country Club, according to Dr. Randy Stevens, president of the Elks lodge.
The event, which will include a meal, begins at 2 p.m., Stevens said.
“We did it for 17 years straight and had to cancel the last two years, but we’re planning to do it this year,” he added.
Past events have featured keynote speakers such as former U.S. Rep. Nick Rahall, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Gov. Jim Justice. This year’s keynote speaker will be the City of Bluefield’s new manager, Col. Harry “Cecil” Marson, formerly of West Point, NY, Stevens said.
“During the ceremony, of course, we remember the events of 911 and this is the ceremony where we honor our first responders,” he said. “All of the first responders will register at the door and there will be a drawing. The first responder who’s name is drawn will get $500, and his unit will get $500. We call this the Excellence of Duty Award. All first responders and their families are invited, and there will be food.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
