BLUEFIELD — An event honoring local first responders during the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, has been canceled as a precaution due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.
The Bluefield Elks Lodge was planning to host this year’s event at the Elks Lodge on Whitethorn Street on Sept. 12 this year. During previous events, local firefighters, law enforcement agencies, EMTs and veterans were recognized for their service to their communities and country.
The Elks had planned to host a 2021 event, but then local numbers of COVID-19 cases started to increase, said Dr. Randy Stevens, the lodge’s president.
Sponsors of tables at the event, and the event’s corporate sponsor, Princeton Community Hospital, discussed whether to have this year’s festivities.
“We thought that with the surge in the COVID numbers of the people being diagnosed and hospitalized, it would be ill-advised to have a gathering with 150 to 200 people inside,” Stevens said. “We decided to cancel it, and hopefully we can do it on another date or next year for sure when the world gets back to normal.”
This year the event had 50 table sponsors, which is the most the Elks ever had, he said.
“Everyone was wanting to do something for the first responders,” Stevens stated. “We’ve returned their money. We’ll be calling them again when the world gets back to normal.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.