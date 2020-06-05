BLUEFIELD – The Bluefield West Virginia Economic Development Authority (BEDA) announced Friday the availability of free online entrepreneurial training offered through a partnership with the My Own Business Institute (MOBI) at Santa Clara University.
According to Jim Spencer, the city's community and economic development coordinator, BEDA will offer a customized version of MOBI’s popular Starting a Business course to create its Entrepreneur’s BootCamp Program. By offering the MOBI entrepreneurial curriculum, Spencer said BEDA aims to provide free training to help entrepreneurs develop new businesses in the Bluefield area and to support existing businesses that need to adapt their business models due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The online accessibility of MOBI’s content also provides the flexibility for participants to pursue their learning safely during shelter-in-place mandates, as well as when restrictions are lifted.
“Prior to COVID-19, we were in the process of developing an Entrepreneur’s Bootcamp to supplement the training being hosted by BEDA. Since that time, we have been looking for ways to provide the needed training for our entrepreneurs and existing businesses in a safe environment and online training. We are excited to announce today a partnership with MOBI to provide free online training for entrepreneurs and existing business owners. The training provided by MOBI will be supplemented by the Create Opportunity Partners with online classes, conventional classroom settings, and one-on-one coaching sessions.”
Spencer said MOBI is the world’s leading provider of free online education for entrepreneurs. He said MOBI believes in fueling dreams and confidence through accessible education. By providing an engaging, actionable, and understandable curriculum, MOBI is for anyone, regardless of educational background, technical training, or previous business knowledge, Spencer said, adding that MOBI provides the foundation for students to take the first steps toward business ownership or to grow an existing business. All participants in a MOBI course are eligible to earn a Certificate of Completion from Santa Clara University.
In addition to providing direct, online learning opportunities through MOBI’s website and the Moodle platform, MOBI partners with educational institutions, vocational training programs, community organizations, NGOs, non-profits, and other organizations around the country and throughout the world to provide free entrepreneurial learning with customized business fundamentals adapted to the opportunities and needs of specific groups.
“We are excited to welcome the Bluefield, West Virginia Economic Development Authority to our MOBI family of partners who help us bring free entrepreneurial education to people, organizations, and communities across the United States and around world,” said Drew Starbird, Ph.D., Executive Director of the My Own Business Institute at Santa Clara University. “MOBI is honored to be working with the BEDA and to be a part of fulfilling its mission of taking a proactive approach to the development of a new and sustainable regional economy.”
Spencer said the city of Bluefield’s Community & Economic Development Department (CED) realized two main factors: There is a direct correlation between the failure rate and the lack of training and preparation by entrepreneurs. An entrepreneur could be the best in the world at providing a service and still fail. He said economic development and in particular entrepreneurship are a team sport and not an individual effort.
As a result, the CED developed the Create Opportunity Initiative which brought together partners to provide services to entrepreneurs. Most recently, the following Create Opportunity Partners have provided training to local entrepreneurs and existing businesses; Mercer County CVB, WV Small Business Development Center, Crea Company, Regional Contracting Assistance Center, Inc. (RCAC), Bluefield State College, Bluefield College, Concord University, CART, Inc., Hatfield-McCoy Trails, Intuit, TechConnectWV, and MentorBoost.
To sign up for this program visit this link: https://courses.myownbusiness.org/login/
When asked for an affiliation select “MyBluefield Economic Development Authority
When prompted for an enrollment key to begin classes, enter BEDA in all caps.
For questions regarding enrollment, contact Jim Spencer at jspencer@cityofbluefield.com or Savannah Carabin at savannah.carabin@cityofbluefield.com.
