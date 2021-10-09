BLUEFIELD — The city of Bluefield honored the late Bishop Clarence E. Moore Friday afternoon, unveiling a marker naming the park on Pulaski Street in memory of one of the most well-known and successful residents in the city’s history.
Moore, who was pastor for 67 years at Mr. Zion Pentecostal Church, across the street from the park, passed away on Jan. 1, 2020 at age 89.
A coal miner from Gary in McDowell County, Moore was known internationally, especially for his role as Chairman of Foreign Missions for the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World, and was friends with many well-known figures including Bishop T.D. Jakes, author and filmmaker.
City Attorney Colin Cline opened the dedication ceremony with several members of Moore’s family in attendance and said the park is now the Bishop Clarence E. Moore Memorial Park.
“This is something the city is proud to do,” he said. “In my position of city attorney I am very proud and honored to be here.”
Cline said the idea for the park to be dedicated to Moore was originated by former City Board member Barbara Thompson-Smith.
“She approached us about doing this and the city was happy to oblige,” he said, adding that the city’s public works department made the marker, which was designed by Craig Strahm, assistant director of public works.
Moore’s son, Elder Tim Moore, spoke at the event and thanked the city and Cline as well as Thompson-Smith. He also thanked Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow, “who was a good friend of my father’s.”
When he was first notified of the proposal, he talked with his family and “they liked the idea.”
Moore also recognized Mayor Ron Martin, City Manager Cecil Marson and City Board member Treyvon Simmons, who represents that district and also grew up in Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church, which was once Park Central High School before integration.
After that school closed and the county board of education wanted to sell it, Moore said his father brought it because his nearby church’s congregation had grown the point a larger facility was needed.
The building had sat empty for a decade, he said, but now is still active and still planning for its future and after his father’s congregation purchased it became the largest African-American facility of its kind in the region.
Besides providing a place for many community functions, the church, and Bishop Moore, brought in many famous names from large churches around the country and other from countries to Bluefield.
“The only reason they would come was because of their relationship with Bishop Clarence Moore,” Elder Tim Moore said, adding that his father had many chances to leave Bluefield, being offered large churches from Pasadena, Calif. to Denver to Detroit, but made a national and international name for himself while he stayed here.
“He felt an affinity to this community and to the people of this community,” he said. “From his base right here in Bluefield, he became the international Chairman of Foreign Missions … and churches around the United States and in 35 countries … the only thing they knew about Bluefield was Bishop Clarence Moore.”
Famous people who visited the church besides Jakes included Super Bowl champs Willie Harper and Bubba Paris with the San Francisco 49ers.
“They came here and worked with the young people because they knew Bishop Clarence Moore,” he said.
Moore said his father also “revitalized this entire neighborhood by buying this building.”
“We are honored the city … has chosen to dedicate this park in the name of Clarence Moore so that future generations of people … will be able to drive past this park and see a name here and read about a man who made significant contributions to this community,” he said. “We are honored and we thank you. We thank you from the bottom of our heart for this honor.”
Elder Timothy Schofield, current pastor of the church, said the church is appreciative of the dedication of the park as well.
“We consider it a great honor … we say thank you,” he said. “We know … he has left his imprint in this city for the last 67 years and I believe it’s an order for us to be here today to give him this honor that, in my opinion, is overdue.”
“This is a tremendous honor for my dad,” said daughter Dr. Clarresa Moore Morton of the Winchester, Va. area, who attended the event. “He loved Bluefield … and basically dedicated his adult life to Bluefield. I think this is a particularly wonderful way to recognize his legacy and all of his contributions to this community and to the North Side.”
Morton said her father was a “character,” who had a keen sense of humor among all of his other attributes, including a strong work ethic.
“He loved being a coal miner,” she said. “That is something that never changed.”
He believed in community and church and being a part of it all, as well as promoting others, she said, and taught his family to be involved as well.
Morton said her father also always emphasized the importance of education.
With all of his many accomplishments, Morton said her father’s sense of humor was taken “to a different level.”
“He loved the idea of being an old hillbilly codger,” she said, “and never apologized for that. We learned to appreciate who he was, and to appreciate who we were because of who he was, and to laugh at ourselves.”
Morton said many people looked up to him and followed him. “He was a pretty special person to follow.”
Morton’s brother Bishop Samuel Moore and sister Donna were also on hand for the ceremony.
