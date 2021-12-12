The Bluefield Daily Telegraph is excited to announce that effective Jan. 8, 2022, the Sunday newspaper will become a weekend edition that will publish on Saturday. The new weekend edition will continue to have feature news, enterprise reports, sports, commentary, comics, advertising and other content now contained in the Sunday paper. The only change is that starting Jan. 8, the Sunday newspaper will be delivered and available at newsstands on Saturday instead of Sunday. The Bluefield Daily Telegraph will still publish the same amount of days.
There are many advantages to changing to a weekend edition. One major thing readers have complained about — and requested — is having to wait until Sunday for local Friday night sports news. Starting Jan. 8, you won’t have to wait. Everything you get on Sunday will now come to you Saturday.
For those that have busy schedules, a weekend edition gives you more time to read. You can read it Saturday, Sunday or both days. Also, you will receive the valuable shopping information a day earlier.
As a reminder, all newspaper subscribers have unlimited access to our digital channels. You can still keep up with breaking news, features and sports content every day at BDTonline.com.
If you need help to activate your website access, please call our customer service department at 304-327-2800. Or you can do it directly at https://www.bdtonline.com/subscriptions/.
If you are not a subscriber to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, please consider becoming one to support local journalism. To subscribe, contact us at 304-327-2800.
We thank our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years.
If you have questions about this change, please call 304-327-2811.
Fred Scheller
Publisher
