BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Daily Telegraph has been named the “2021 Newspaper of the Year” by the West Virginia Press Association.
This is the second consecutive year that the Bluefield Daily Telegraph has won the prestigious “Newspaper of the Year” honor from the press association, having first achieved the award in 2020.
The Newspaper of the Year award is presented annually by the press association to the top newspaper in the state of West Virginia. The award honors the newspaper with the highest total of combined points from its Editorial and Advertising contests. The Bluefield Daily Telegraph won first place General Excellence in both Editorial and Advertising for its circulation division and had the most points of any newspaper in the state.
In addition to being named Newspaper of the Year, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph also was selected as the Press Association’s 2021 General Excellence Award recipient for both news and advertising. This is the fourth consecutive year that the Daily Telegraph has won first place General Excellence in the news category and the second year the Daily Telegraph has won first place General Excellence in the advertising category.
“The staff of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph has built on its commitment to excellence and profound connection to the community to win Newspaper of the Year for a second time in a row,” Daily Telegraph Publisher Tricia Johnston said. “I am so very proud of this accomplishment and happy for our team to be recognized for their dedication to community journalism.”
“What a tremendous honor to be selected as newspaper of the year for the second consecutive year,” Daily Telegraph Editor Samantha Perry said. “I am extraordinarily proud to work with such a talented team of journalists who truly go above and beyond each day to bring community news to the residents of our two-state, seven-county circulation area. Winning Newspaper of the Year for the second consecutive year is an incredible honor and a testament to their hard work and dedication. It is a privilege to be a part of this amazing team.”
“We are just so proud and excited to help our advertisers by creating award-winning marketing campaigns that helps them bring customers through their doors,” Bluefield Daily Telegraph Regional Advertising Director Terri Hale said. “Winning awards like this shows the dedication and professionalism of our sales department to service our businesses in the community with both our print and digital products.”
Each year, the West Virginia Press Association convention is the largest gathering of newspaper professionals in the state. As was the case in 2020, the association once again this year had to move its convention to an online format with video, virtual and print presentations due to the ongoing pandemic.
Don Smith, executive director of the West Virginia Press Association, said the Bluefield Daily Telegraph repeated last year’s success as the newspaper with the most total points in the WVPA’s editorial and advertising competitions.
Smith said the Bluefield Daily Telegraph also won the First-Place General Excellence award in both Editorial and Advertising for Division II.
“We are so proud of our newspapers and staff members and thrilled to announce these editorial and advertising honors,” Smith said. “Unfortunately, the dangers related to COVID-19 forced us to cancel our convention. Back in January, the WVPA Board of Directors voted to go virtual this year. When the numbers dropped in late spring and early summer, we looked at possibly having a smaller in-person event; however, the Delta Variant’s growth made it clear we needed to protect our membership and stay virtual.”
Smith said community newspapers like the Bluefield Daily Telegraph are working to keep their citizens informed during the ongoing pandemic.
"It's sadly ironic that COVID has forced the cancelation of our convention for two years," Smith said. "Our newspapers did an excellent job with COVID-19 editorial coverage and advertising information. Every community in West Virginia benefitted from the information featured in their local newspaper. Each of our newspapers earned outstanding recognition for its COVID coverage. We are very happy and, at the same time, very disappointed for the staff at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. For two years in a row, they have won Newspaper of the Year and have not gotten to celebrate at convention. We owe those folks one helluva of a party. The same is true of our other winners. Winning is great but doing it with your peers makes it special.”
The Daily Telegraph won a first-place award in the newly created “Best Coverage of COVID-19” category and a first-place award in the “Best Service to the Community” category for the newspaper’s stories, columns and editorials demanding a better response from the Mercer County Health Department to the COVID-19 pandemic, a push that led to leadership changes in that agency.
Perry and Managing Editor Charles Owens also won a first-place award in the “Best Editorial Page” category and Chief Photographer Jessica Nuzzo swept the “Best News Photography” category taking first, second and third place awards.
Nuzzo also swept the “Best Video” category taking first, second and third-place awards for videos and digital content on the newspaper’s website, www.bdtonline.com.
Daily Telegraph staff members, including Andy Patton, James Trent and George Thwaites, also won first, second and third place awards in the “Best Headline Writing” category.
The newspaper’s advertising department also swept the “Best Single Black and White Ad Quarter Page or Less” category taking first, second and third place honors.
The advertising department also won the first, second and third place awards in the “Best Online Ad Campaign” category.
The full list of news and advertising awards won by the Daily Telegraph staff are as follows:
West Virginia Press Association 2021 Editorial Division 2 Bluefield Daily Telegraph winners:
• BEST COVID-19 COVERAGE EDITORIAL
First place: Staff
• BEST COVERAGE OF BREAKING NEWS
First place: Samantha Perry, Gruesome crime
• BEST LEGAL AFFAIRS REPORTING
First place: Greg Jordan, Conviction overturned
Second place: Samantha Perry, Worst nightmare
• BEST NEWS FEATURE
First place: Samantha Perry, Thousands of sunflowers captivate Camp Creek visitors
• BEST LIFESTYLES FEATURE
First place: Emily Rice, Ghosts of West Virginia
• Third place: James Trent, Goat yoga classes arrive at Jones Family Farm
• NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY
First place: Jessica Nuzzo, ‘Remember Those Who Served’
Second place: Jessica Nuzzo, Running on empty
Third place: Jessica Nuzzo, Worst Nightmare (Joseph Garbosky Jr., the father of Little Joe)
• SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY
First place: Jessica Nuzzo, Tough sledding
Second place: Jessica Nuzzo, Amateur golf at Fincastle (Hunter O'Neal)
• FEATURE PHOTOGRAPHY
First place: Jessica Nuzzo, Ricky Nowlin plays putt-putt
Second place: Jessica Nuzzo, Bluefield Christmas tree
• PHOTO ESSAY
First place: Jessica Nuzzo, Eric DiNovo, Timothy Hairston, Operation American Resolve
Second place: Jessica Nuzzo, Chinquapin pickin’
Third place: Jessica Nuzzo, Sunflowers in full bloom
• BEST ILLUSTRATION, CARTOON OR GRAPHIC
First place: Tom Bone, In the Orange
• BEST FRONT PAGE
First place: Andy Patton, April 26
Second place: Andy Patton, August 14
• BEST EDITORIAL PAGE
First place: Samantha Perry, Charles Owens — March 1, March 2, March 3
• BEST LIFESTYLE PAGES
First place: Emily Rice, April 19
• BEST NEWSPAPER DESIGN
First place: Staff, April 26, October 20
• BEST SINGLE ISSUE
First place: Staff, April 26
• SERVICE TO THE COMMUNITY
First place: Staff, Spotlight brings change in leadership at health department
• BEST HEADLINE WRITING
First place: Andy Patton, Running on empty, 'Three days of Hell,' High speed ahead
Second place: George Thwaites, One wing to rule them all, March sadness, Thursday Knight Lights
Third place: James Trent, Bodies in the woods, Richlands reels, 'I don't give a hoot'
• PHOTOGRAPHER/VIDEOGRAPHER
First place: Jessica Nuzzo
• BEST VIDEO
First place: Jessica Nuzzo, Richlands: A day of recovery
• Second place: Jessica Nuzzo, No water in town of Gary
• Third place: Jessica Nuzzo, Murder investigation in Lashmeet
• BEST NEWS COLUMNIST
Second place: Samantha Perry, Rest in peace little JoJo, Tragic tale of brutality, Mortality reality in the dog-food aisle
• Third place: Charles Boothe, Such raw courage, If I were in a war zone, Peace and hope in the reality
• BEST SPORTS PAGE(S)
Second place: George Thwaites, Eric Walker, October 24
• BEST BUSINESS, ECONOMIC OR LABOR REPORTING
Third place: Charles Boothe, Searching for a health care remedy
• BEST EDITORIAL
Third place: Charles Owens, Porterfield problem
• BEST SPORTS EVENT REPORTING
Third place: George Thwaites, Offensive line key in Princeton victory
• BEST SPORTS SPECIAL SECTION
Third place: George Thwaites, Eric Walker, BDT Blitz
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
West Virginia Press Association 2021 Advertising contest winners
• BEST COVID RELATED ADVERTISING
First place: Staff
• BEST CLASSIFIED DISPLAY AD
First place: Staff, Farm Credit
• BEST ONLINE MOTION AD
First place: Staff, Bland Street Auto 1
• BEST ONLINE AD CAMPAIGN
First place: Staff, WVSOM
Second place: Staff, Clinch Valley Medical
Third place: Staff, Carilion Seeing You Safely
• BEST SPECIAL SECTION
First place: Staff, Graduation 2020
Second place: Staff, Salute to Veterans
• BEST SINGLE BLACK & WHITE AD QUARTER PAGE OR LESS
First place: Staff, McGonagle Home Improvement
First place: Staff, Abbott Bus
Second place: Staff, Lynn's Drive In
Second place: Staff, Super Clean
Third place: Staff, Bunny's
Third place: Staff, Rocky Gap Quarry
• BEST SINGLE BLACK & WHITE AD LARGER THAN A QUARTER PAGE
First place: Staff, Matewan Anniversary
• BEST SPOT COLOR AD HALF PAGE OR LESS
First place: Staff, West Virginia Manor
• BEST HOUSE AD
First place: Staff, The Genuine Article
• BEST AGENCY ADVERTISEMENT
First place: Staff, Shine
Third place: Staff, Carilion Seeing You Safely
• BEST THEME PAGES RETAIL
First place: Staff, Small Businesses
Third place: Staff, Breast Cancer Awareness
• BEST AD CAMPAIGN SMALLER THAN HALF PAGE
First place: Staff, Visit Mercer County
Second place: Staff, Princeton Community Hospital 50 Years
• BEST AD CAMPAIGN HALF PAGE OR LARGER
First place: Staff, Mercer County Fireworks
• BEST COVID-19 RELATED ADVERTISING
First place: Staff, Princeton Community How To Make a Mask
Third place: Staff, Lamar Mask Up
• BEST RECRUITMENT AD
Second place: Staff, Mercer County Schools
Third place: Staff, Clinch Valley 2
• BEST ONLINE STATIC AD
Second place: Staff, Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
Third place: Staff, New Hope Family Practice
• BEST PROCESS COLOR AD LARGER THAN A HALF PAGE
Second place: Staff, Princeton Community Hospital
• BEST THEME PAGE CLASSIFIED
Second place: Staff, Halloween Tips
• BEST NEWSPAPER PROMOTIONAL CAMPAIGN
Second place: Staff, Grandparents
Third place: Staff, Pet match
• BEST PROMOTION OF PUBLIC NOTICE
Second place: Staff, View Notices Online
Third place: Staff, Legal Notices Online
• BEST ONLINE POLITICAL AD
Third place: Staff, George Sitler
