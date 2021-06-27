BLUEFIELD — A new wooden fence, new planting plots and vegetables starting to grow are all part of a new community garden that’s offering area youth an opportunity to work outdoors and help their community.
The L.E.A.D. (Leadership, Education and Development) program in Bluefield recently started a community garden in a vacant College Avenue lot. Executive Director Kyle Harris of the L.E.A.D. program and two local students were taking advantage of Friday’s sunny weather and working in the new garden.
“We’re a nonprofit organization,” he said. “We’ve just started up in Mercer County. Our plan is to help high school students plan for life after high school.”
“So we have a community garden. It’s something that I thought would be great for the community,” he said as the students worked. “We thought it would be great for the kids to get them outside the house, teach them life lessons through gardening. It’s something different. It’s therapeutic, and gardening has so many benefits. It’s something to get kids outside, away from the video games and learning something they can take that they can use down the road in their lives.”
Harris said L.E.A.D. started planting the community garden about a month ago.
“Basically, what you can do is you can go to our website, register for a spot and then you can plant your own and you use our supplies and water,” he stated. “Another way is you can donate and we’ll go out and get the plants for you, build a box and we’ll plant it for you; and you can have your name on that box that you donated, and leave your footprint in the community.”
The garden’s harvests will be donated to the community, Harris said. And people who could use the vegetables won’t have too long to wait.
“It’s coming up pretty fast. We’ve got some peppers are growing up pretty fast. We’ve got a lot of peppers over there that we haven’t even put into the ground yet,” Harris said as he looked at the garden. “So I say we’ll be expecting them in the next month or so. We have peppers over here. We have different types of peppers. We have cucumbers, we have tomatoes, we have squash, zucchini, we have cabbage up there. This whole row back there is all different types of peppers. Green peppers, yellow, orange, bell peppers, sweet banana peppers, hot habanero peppers, there’s a variety of them.”
Several boxed gardens are growing on the lot, and more are being planned.
“We’re going to have this whole thing filled up,” Harris said. That’s the goal, but we really want the community to get involved, come down here and congregate with each other.”
Harris said the idea for a community garden bloomed when he was walking past the property.
“I don’t live too far from here, I walk pass this lot and it was a vacant lot,” he recalled. “I’m always thinking of things to get the community involved. I’ve actually started gardening last year, so I thought a community garden would be a great way to get the community together and see a bigger picture. If we can come together and build a garden, we can come together and build a city.”
Community Connections, Inc. and the City of Bluefield helped get the project going. Harris said that he spoke with Mayor Ron Martin and interim City Manager Colin Cline about starting a garden.
“They were ecstatic about it and they’ve been so supportive of this. They’ve really been supportive,” Harris said. “Our goal, if this is a successful garden, is to grow more all over the city.”
The L.E.A.D. program can be reached at www.leadforwv.com or 304-910-9615.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
