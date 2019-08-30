BLUEFIELD, Va. — Blue skies and sunny weather made Thursday afternoon a fine time for local college students to fly away in a beautiful balloon.
Bluefield College students started lining up while a crew from Blue Ridge Balloons in Charlottesville, Va. prepared two hot air balloons for tethered flights near the dome gymnasium. Josh Arnold, the college’s vice president of student development, said the balloons were originally scheduled as part of the institution’s Wow campaign welcoming students back to class this year.
Last week’s weather postponed the balloon rides, but Thursday’s weather was better for the event. Arnold said the operators need the 75 miles around their balloons must be storm-free before they can go aloft. Students were eagerly lining up as one balloon and then another started to inflate with hot air.
“This is how we’re bringing the sizzle to the steak, so to speak,” Arnold said.
Two different balloons were prepared for Thursday’s event. One had 90,000 cubic feet of space and the other had 120,000 cubic feet, “ Nichole Haseltine of Blue Ridge Balloons said. Both balloons were about 70 feet tall.
Some students watching the preparations were debating whether to get into a balloon gondola and take a ride. The tethered rides were taking passengers about 25 to 50 feet in the air.
“I have no clue. Probably,” sophomore Mason West said. “I’m going to watch other people do it and see how it goes.”
Others were more eager for a hot air balloon experience.
“I’m so excited,” Emma Hyatt, a Bluefield College junior said as the first balloon took shape. “It’s been on my bucket list ever since I was born.” She took the ride and checked the balloon flight off her list.
Freshman Kenzie Lee and her friend, senior Hayley Moore, took the first flight. Soon they were showing their in-flight videos to their friends. Lee had been flying before, but it was her first time in a balloon.
“It’s my first time in the air,” Moore added. “I got kind of queasy. I’m not going to lie. I felt like I was flying and I really was. It was crazy. I still can’t believe it.”
Students taking the tethered flight saw their campus from a new angle.
“I like it,” sophomore Michaela Jackson said after her ride. “It was a lot higher than it looks. It was exciting and a really nice view.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
