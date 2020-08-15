BLUEFIELD, Va. — One student seeking to move onto Bluefield College's campus has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by the school on Saturday.
"Today, a student seeking to move onto campus tested positive during the check-in process," Bluefield College president David W. Olive said in the release.
Olive added that the student did not move onto the campus following the test; instead, "the student chose to return home to quarantine with family until the student is no longer contagious and tests negative for COVID-19," the release explained.
Additionally, Shott Hall on the college's campus was "then closed and disinfected by (the college's) facilities team" using EPA-certified electrostatic cleaners.
The release does state that three staff members wearing appropriate masks and adhering to proper protocols "were in brief contact with the indvidual before the student's positive test." All three staff members "were sent home and will be tested next week" per the college's guidelines before they are cleared to return to work.
The release states that this is the first positive case out of 400 tested students.
Olive reminds the community in the release that the college's team is "monitoring the virus, its progression, and activity on campus each day," and that they will "respond rapidly and appropriately to situations as they arise."
Opening week activities for the college will "proceed as scheduled at this time." according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.