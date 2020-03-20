BLUEFIELD, Va. — A Bluefield College student has tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed late Friday night.
The student left the college’s campus on Thursday, March 12, Josh Cline, BC vice-president of Institutional Advancement, said. The student returned to her home outside of Southwest Virginia.
“She went home thinking she had allergies,” Cline said, explaining that her doctor there tested her.
“She was on campus for a couple of days,” Cline said. “She left on Thursday, we went remote (classes) on Friday (March 13).”
Cline noted this student is not the first BC student who was tested for coronavirus. The initial student who was tested did not have the illness.
When college officials learned of the second student’s positive test, Cline said they immediately contacted the Tazewell County Health Department.
“Their staff has begun a tracing protocol to track the student’s movements while on our campus and determine others who could have came in contact with the student,” Cline said.
Cline said the college is not putting any type of quarantine or stay-in-place process in place at this time.
”The Tazewell County Health Department will be taking the lead on that and will determine what actions need to be taken,” he said.
“We’re providing leads and students are providing leads,” Cline said, in reference to the tracing process.
Although the college is providing instruction remotely, Cline said there are students who remain in on-campus housing.
“We allowed students to leave, or they could continue to stay,” Cline said.
He said some students from larger metro areas, where there are many more confirmed cases of the disease, said they felt safer on campus.
Cline said Bluefield College will continue to keep students, their families and the community informed through updates on the college’s website.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.