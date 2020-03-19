BLUEFIELD, Va. — A Bluefield College student who was tested recently for coronavirus because she had been overseas informed the college Wednesday that she did not have the virus.
“She got the test results back today and she came back negative,” Joshua Cline, vice president for institutional advancement, said.
The student, who had been on a mission trip to Ecuador, had gone to her physician because she was having gastrointestinal issues, Cline said earlier. She was not showing any coronavirus symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, but her physician decided to test her anyway because she had been overseas.
Cline said the college had not received any other reports of illness from the student body.
Bluefield College President Dr. David Olive said earlier that a student who felt ill after returning from Spain went to her doctor, but the doctor did not do a coronavirus test because she was not showing any of the virus’s symptoms.
