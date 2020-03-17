BLUEFIELD, Va. — Officials at Bluefield College are still awaiting results for a student at the college who has been tested for the COVID-19 virus.
A message posted on the college's website from President Dr. David Olive said the student is being tested for the coronavirus as recommended by the student's physician.
Olive said the student is not on campus and is awaiting test results.
"Our prayers are with the student and for a negative result," Olive said. "I realize this is disconcerting news for everyone. From what I have been told, the student is not displaying any symptoms listed on the CDC website, which are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. I repeat, the student was not exhibiting these symptoms."
Olive said the college is asking everyone to remain calm and to refrain from jumping to conclusions.
"Doing so is not helpful to our student and the student’s family, nor does it help the college or residents in our community," Olive said. "Tests, from what I have been told, normally take 24 to 48 hours for results. As soon as I learn of the test results, that information will be shared with our campus community and health officials immediately.
As of Tuesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health was still reporting 51 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Virginia, but no cases had been reported in the coalfield counties of Southwest Virginia as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The health department is constantly updating testing numbers, and the Daily Telegraph is monitoring this information — both in Virginia and West Virginia — throughout the day. We will keep our readers updated as to any changes.
