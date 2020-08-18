BLUEFIELD, Va. — A second Bluefield College student, completely separate from the first case reported Aug. 15, tested positive for COVID-19 on campus Monday and put response protocols into place for a second time this week.
“We have temporarily closed down certain facilities for an intensive cleaning as we did earlier this week when a student tested positive during the check-in process,” said President David Olive. “We are working closely with our healthcare partners to identify any individuals who came in contact with the student to begin our quarantine and testing processes. We will continue to rely on our protocols that include continued education for our campus community on quickly notifying key members of staff if they feel any symptoms in order to contain virus outbreaks as they occur.”
The student requested a test Monday afternoon from the Department of Athletic Training, which has been administering the tests as students slowly return to campus. This student had previously tested negative during the student’s move-in process at the beginning of this month and has been on-campus, according to a statement released by the college. The student has been in the community since arriving to campus. Campus officials speculate that community spread while shopping or while around others that have been in the greater community could be a possible source of acquiring the virus due to the few number interactions logged during the review of the student’s activities.
College officials notified the campus community and local media to a positive case of a student during the move-in process Saturday. The initial case tested move-in protocols. This separate case highlights protocols for students already on campus that test positive for COVID-19, according to college officials. This includes contact tracing, deep cleaning of facilities, and extensive testing of individuals who may have been in contact with the affected student. The student is in quarantine and being cared for by the student development team on campus.
The first student who tested positive did not move to campus, Olive said. This student chose to return home to quarantine with family until the student is no longer contagious and tests negative for COVID-19. Shott Hall on the campus was “then closed and disinfected by (the college’s) facilities team” using EPA-certified electrostatic cleaners.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
