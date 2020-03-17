BLUEFIELD, Va. — A Bluefield College student who was tested for the COVID-19 virus went to her physician for gastrointestinal symptoms, not symptoms of the virus, but the physician decided to test her because she had been overseas, a college official said Tuesday.
According to a statement posted online by Bluefield College President Dr. David Olive, a student at the college has been tested for the COVID-19 virus.
The message from Olive, posted on the college's website, said the student is being tested for the coronavirus as recommended by the student's physician.
Josh Cline, vice president for institutional advancement, said the student went to her doctor for gastrointestinal issues and did not go due to symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, which includes a cough, fever and shortness of breath. The student had returned from a mission trip to Ecuador, so the physician decided to do the COVID-19 test anyway as a precaution since she had been overseas.
"Our prayers are with the student and for a negative result," Olive said. "I realize this is disconcerting news for everyone. From what I have been told, the student is not displaying any symptoms listed on the CDC website, which are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. I repeat, the student was not exhibiting these symptoms."
"There's always concern and we want to be vigilant, and we're sharing up-to-date information," Cline said.
Olive said the student is not on campus and is awaiting test results.
Cline said the college had not heard yet about the test, and did not have a date for receiving it.
"As soon as we can hear back from the family and physician," Cline said. "It will be as soon as they are able to share that."
Olive said the college is asking everyone to remain calm and to refrain from jumping to conclusions.
"Doing so is not helpful to our student and the student’s family, nor does it help the college or residents in our community," Olive said. "Tests, from what I have been told, normally take 24 to 48 hours for results. As soon as I learn of the test results, that information will be shared with our campus community and health officials immediately."
As of Tuesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health was still reporting 51 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Virginia, but no cases had been reported in the coalfield counties of Southwest Virginia as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The health department is constantly updating testing numbers, and the Daily Telegraph is monitoring this information — both in Virginia and West Virginia — throughout the day. We will keep our readers updated as to any changes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.