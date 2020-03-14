BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield College students who returned from spring break after being overseas decided to seek testing for coronavirus as a precaution even though they were not showing symptoms of the disease, the college’s president said Friday as arrangements were being made for online classes.
Dr. David Olive, president of Bluefield College, said Friday that two students, one who had been to Spain and another who had visited Ecuador, had visited medical providers to be tested as a precaution. The first student’s medical provider did not perform a test because she did not show any coronavirus symptoms. The student had not been to a “hot spot” for the virus in Spain, he added.
The second student, who had been to Ecuador, was tested even though no coronavirus symptoms were seen. The results of that test were expected within 24 to 48 hours, Olive said. Both had returned to Bluefield, Va., when they came back from spring break last week.
“They were back for the start of the second half of the spring semester; again, they had some illness that led them to want to confirm whether they had picked up...what was on the national psyche,” Olive said. “They both are at home. Once visiting the doctor, they were not on campus at that point.”
The Virginia Health Department, which has been posting locations of coronavirus cases on its website, did not show any cases Friday in Tazewell County or any other county in Southwest Virginia.
Bluefield College will be moving to remote instruction for traditional students at the Bluefield, Va. campus until, at least, March 30, college officials said Friday in press released. The college’s graduate students studying at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) campus in Blacksburg, Va., will move to online instruction until, at least, April 6.
Leading up to these dates, college officials will monitor and reassess the status of the pandemic. Bluefield College operations and services will continue to remain fully operational during this time with restricted travel and visitor intake processes remaining in place, BC officials said in their statement. Bluefield College leadership has been consistently monitoring the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) during the spring semester. This has been done in conjunction with local, state, and national health officials. The safety of the campus community continues to remain college leadership’s top priority.
For traditional students, all face-to-face courses will be held online and via alternative instruction methods beginning Thursday, March 19 (traditional classes will be suspended until then to allow faculty and staff to prepare for the transition to online course delivery). All online classes will continue to be delivered as usual. Students with questions or concerns should first reach out to their class instructor(s), then followed by the Office of Academic Affairs at 276-326-4456.
Residential students will have the choice of remaining on campus or returning home.
“Health officials at the national level are encouraging individuals to not remain in close proximity during this pandemic. Therefore, we are permitting residential students to return home any time after classes on Friday, March 13, and no later than Monday, March 16,” college officials said. “Students who live on campus and choose to leave may leave the majority of their belongings in their residence hall rooms (students should remove all trash and food from their rooms, and should close and lock all windows and doors).”
Residential students who choose to return home may not come and go from campus during this time, college officials said.
Residential students, for whom this region is safer, may plan to remain on campus rather than returning home. International students, pursuant to federal regulations, must remain on campus, college officials said. Student Development staff will also remain on campus to service and provide assistance to those students staying on campus.
Bluefield College is not closed, college officials said. Faculty and staff members should continue to keep their normal routines. Dr. David Olive, president of Bluefield College, said the campus cafeteria would remain open for students.
All athletic contests and practices are currently suspended until April 5. Events at Bluefield College held by outside entities, courses through the Fine Arts Community School (FACS), and Bluefield College departments are also postponed during this time (concerts, festivals, etc.). Decisions related to future operations, events on campus, and services will continue to be made in the days ahead.
Highlands Fellowship will continue to meet at their regularly scheduled time unless modified at a later date. Announcements will come directly from Highlands Fellowship, college officials said.
