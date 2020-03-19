BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield College has merged with the Edward Via School of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) in Blacksburg.
President David Olive said that will not only mean more capital for on-campus physical improvements but also a focus on a health sciences curriculum.
“Students should see that nothing will change regarding their educational and co-curricular experiences at Bluefield College,” he said. “We do anticipate a benefit of capital improvements to campus facilities, and assuming no one chooses to leave, the same faculty and staff will continue to serve.”
The announcement was made this morning at the college with Olive, BC Board of Trustees Chair Gordon Grimes and John G. Rocovich Jr., VCOM chairman and treasurer of the board of directors.
Olive said the college will keep its name as well as its focus on a Christ-centered education.
“Bluefield College has been fortunate to have VCOM as a valued, key partnered for a number of years,” said Olive. “We believe that God has ordered our steps to bring us to this place in our relationship.”
As part of the merger, BC will seek to develop new science and health sciences programs that provide pathways to medical school or alternative paths to professions in the healthcare field.
