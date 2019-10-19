BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield College’s criminal justice students had an opportunity Friday to learn lessons about investigation and perseverance from a 2009 double murder which took the life of a husband and wife whose bodies were found what would have been their 29th wedding anniversary.
For most of the week, Bluefield College graduates who are now in law enforcement have been sharing their experiences during Law Enforcement Celebration Week. The week concluded with a lecture by Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt – a Bluefield College graduate – about the 2009 murders of Harvey and Valerie Looney.
The case started when Tazewell County 911 received a call at 8:40 a.m. on March 30, 2009 from the Pizza Plus restaurant in Claypool Hill,Va. The day manager had arrived for work to find night manager Valerie Looney and her husband, Harvey, in pools of blood. Valerie was found in the kitchen and Harvey was found just outside the back door; his throat had been cut, but an autopsy later determined that he had died of a heart attack before this had happened, Hieatt said. Valerie’s throat had been cut “almost to the point of decapitation” and she had blunt force injuries on top of her head.
Hieatt, who was not with the sheriff’s office at that time, said deputies and the Virginia State Police were soon processing the scene. Hieatt said whoever had killed the Looneys had used a mop to clean up behind themselves. The fire extinguisher, which had blood on it, had been hung back on the wall. Drops of blood were found in the restaurant’s sink. No useful fingerprints were found, and Pizza Plus didn’t have any security cameras. There was a camera at a nearby business, but it didn’t yield any useful videos.
The Pizza Plus murders were not the type of crimes that happened often in Tazewell County, Hieatt said. Most murders involved domestic violence issues or drugs.
“There was a lot of panic in the community,” Hieatt recalled. “There was a lot of talk, there were a lot of people who were concerned.”
People speculated about whether the killers were gang members, somebody passing through Tazewell County, a former employee or even a family member, Hieatt said. Everyone investigators interviewed said Harvey and Valarie Looney were “great people.” They had one son, Chris, and a young granddaughter who lived with her mother. Chris Looney once worked at the restaurant.
“There were rumors going rampant and a lot of pressure to find who had done this heinous murder,” Hieatt said.
One thing investigators soon saw was that Chris Looney didn’t seem to notice that his parents were missing. Hieatt recalled how the sheriff’s office learned he had been in jail the day before the murders for nonpayment of fines. Chris Looney had called his father for money, but his farther refused to give him any. Chris Looney ended up getting out of jail later that day.
Investigators also learned that Chris Looney had “a small history of violence,” Hieatt told the BC students. He had received $250,000 in life insurance after his parents’ murder.
As the years passed, the sheriff’s office conducted hundreds of interviews and polygraph tests, Hieatt stated. Detectives traveled to out-of-state prisons to follow up leads. Chris Looney took two polygraph tests: he failed the first one, and the second was inconclusive. He said on the night of the murders, he went home, fell asleep in his reclining chair, and went to work the next day. Nobody could back up this alibi.
About three years later, the case was still under investigation. On June 19, 2011, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph ran a feature about the Pizza Plus murders as part of a cold case series.
Hieatt said after he was became sheriff in 2012, the murders were a priority at the initial meeting of the department’s new supervisors. A new investigator, Detective Mike Hall, was brought in to work under newly-appointed Capt. Neil Turley. Hall’s job was to focus on the case. It was decided to “start from scratch.”
A meeting with the Looney family was called to update them about what was being done with the investigation. Chris Looney, who said he had a day surgery, didn’t attend.
Evidence was sent back to the Virginia State Police to see if new technology such as touch DNA could find new leads. Nothing was found, Hieatt said. The sheriff’s office conferred with the Virginia State Police Behavioral Science Unit and the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit. Both agencies concluded that the son, Chris Looney, was the most likely suspect.
“As the years had gone by, he had a new girlfriend and a child by the girlfriend,” Hieatt said. “Both girlfriends were interviewed...he had spent all of the insurance money. One of the things that popped up with him was that he never called about the case, never asked about the case. He was the only child of these two people, but there was never a phone call. Sometimes other family members might call, but never anything from him.”
Chris Looney also never talked very much. During interviews, he would always answer questions either “yes” or “no,” and never showed any emotion.
“These are not things that prove somebody killed their parents; but to us, he was a prime suspect,” Hieatt recalled.
Hieatt said they came up with a new strategy. They invited Chris Looney to come in for another interview. At first, he agreed but then canceled the day before the appointment. When he said that his girlfriend was in jail and that he was caring for their little girl, he was offered a ride – with a car seat for his daughter – from the sheriff’s office. He agreed. His girlfriend, who was jailed for nonpayment of fines, was brought out of jail to stay in a nearby room with her daughter while Chris was being questioned. And the sheriff’s office had brought in extra help for the interview.
“We requested assistance of a specialist,” Hieatt said.
Rich Byington of the Reid School of Interrogation was brought in to help question Chris Looney. Hieatt said he even made Byington “a corporal” so Looney would think he was a member of the department. Two days were spent giving Byington the case’s details before the interview took place.
“We told him (Chris Looney) that we wanted to update him on the case,” Hieatt stated.
On Feb. 13, 2013, the interview started. Chris Looney was asked about his alibi, the insurance, and other details. Then the interrogation began when inconsistencies were point out to him. Hieatt said the investigators – and a Bluefield College intern – watched the questioning on video in another room. Sometimes, Looney would come close to saying something, then back off.
Finally, Looney started to talk a little.
“Chris, tell me what happened,” Byington said.
After a long pause, Chris Looney softly replied, “It was just an accident.”
“That was the beginning of his confession,” Hieatt said.
Chris Looney gradually described what had happened at the restaurant that night. He first attacked his mother in the kitchen while his father was outside emptying a cooler, then went outside, wrestled him and put him into a head lock. After Harvey Looney collapsed, he went back inside to make sure his mother was dead. Then he went back to his father and cut his throat, not realizing he was already dead.
As for a motive, Chris Looney had been upset over money, Hieatt said. He had gotten money from his parents before, but this time they had refused.
“From what we could gather, they put their foot down and said no more, and he got very angry,” Hieatt stated.
Chris Looney said he threw way the knife he had used while driving from Pizza Plus back to him home. The knife was never found.
In other murder cases, the killer often speaks to somebody else about the crime, Hieatt said. But Looney never confided in anybody.
“He never told anybody,” Hieatt recalled. “He didn’t tell anybody so the only person who knew in this world who did it was Chris, and he never told anybody,” Hieatt added.
Chris Looney is now serving two life terms in prison for capital murder. His family asked the commonwealth’s attorney not to seek the death penalty, but asked that he be placed “where he can’t hurt anybody else.”
Hieatt told the students to remember that when they are investigating a crime, they are working for the victims. Investigators must work as a team, and a law enforcement agency should be willing to reach out for help.
And the final lesson is to never give up, he said.
When Chris Looney’s home was searched, his parents’ ashes were found in a wooden box on top of his bedroom dresser. And in one of the dresser drawers were newspaper clippings about the murder case, Hieatt said. One of the stories about from the cold case series in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Greg Jordan
