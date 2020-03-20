BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield College has merged with the Edward Via School of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) in Blacksburg.
BSC President David Olive said the merger will not only mean more capital for on-campus physical improvements but also a focus on a health sciences curriculum.
“Students should see that nothing will change regarding their educational and co-curricular experiences at Bluefield College,” he said. “We do anticipate a benefit of capital improvements to campus facilities, and assuming no one chooses to leave, the same faculty and staff will continue to serve.”
The announcement was made Thursday morning at the college with Olive, BC Board of Trustees Chair Gordon Grimes and John G. Rocovich Jr., VCOM chairman and treasurer of the board of directors.
Olive said the college will keep its name as well as its focus on a Christ-centered education.
“Bluefield College has been fortunate to have VCOM as a valued, key partner for a number of years,” said Olive. “We believe that God has ordered our steps to bring us to this place in our relationship.”
As part of the merger, BC will seek to develop new science and health sciences programs that provide pathways to medical school or alternative paths to professions in the healthcare field.
The merger is also a matter of helping expand the college’s ability to enroll students.
“The landscape across higher education is rapidly changing,” Grimes said, adding that more college closings and mergers between institutions have been evident, as well as a decrease in the college population.
Grimes said students are also increasingly seeking alternatives to traditional four-year degrees.
“Free college options now exist at our community colleges,” he said. “The competition for traditional-age students is becoming more intense with each enrollment cycle.”
Grimes said the BC board has been watching closely at the changing landscape and searching for proactive ways to make sure the college “stays strong.”
That is why the college has already developed a master’s degree in biomedical sciences on the VCOM campus.
“At the fall meeting of the board of trustees, the board asked President Olive to convene a group of institutional leaders for strategic thinking to see how the college could stay on a firm foundation and secure its future prosperity,” he said. “They met in January and completed the session with three big, audacious goals.”
The board’s executive committee determined last month to focus on the first goal, he said, which is to consider a merger with another educational institution. The full board then made the decision to merge with VCOM and join their educational consortium.
“We believe this is the right thing, and the best thing to do to ensure a bright future for Bluefield College,” Grimes said.
Rocovich, who founded VCOM with his physician wife almost 20 years ago, said the goal is to deliver the finest health care possible, especially to this region, and to continue a commitment to missionary medicine.
“Our goal is to take the programs that exist here and maximum their impact on the culture and to develop as many new programs we can,” he said, and in the process take advantage of VCOM’s relationships with hospitals and hospital networks.
“I could not find a better school than Bluefield as far as compatibility and fit and common culture,” he said. “I don’t see any problems with having VCOM and Bluefield College in the same family. It is a great opportunity for both of us in the long term.”
Olive said BC will remain a Christian college and continue in a covenant relationship with the Baptist General Association of Virginia.
“The exciting aspects of this new alignment are limited only by one’s imagination,” he said, adding that an immediate impact will be to address deferred maintenance needs on aging facilities.
“We also have access to exceptional marketing and online learning expertise that will enhance existing initiatives” as well as allow access health care networks in the Southeast.
“We will have a symbiotic relationship as to how we operate and develop programs together going forward,” he said, adding that the restructuring, if approved, will be initiated at BC in January 2021.
Current members of BC’s board of directors will stay and their functions will be the same, he said, but the restructuring will mean the board “will now report to another board.”
Olive said BC is committed to restructuring and realigning its curriculum to offer tested programs that “meet student demands and produce marketable graduates.”
“It is envisioned these new and restructured programs will be deliverable through traditional, online and hybrid formats in modules leading to degrees and certificates, badges and other applicable credentials, including both master’s degrees as well as doctoral level programs,” he said.
Rocovich described BC’s’ relationship with VCOM as “brother-sister” and “if they (students) want to go to VCOM, Bluefield is the best place to apply to as an entry point.”
He said most people who go to college and think they want to go to medical school change their minds, but want other alternatives in healthcare.
“We would like to create some additional alternatives,” he said, offering a “market basket” of other careers in healthcare based on market demand in this region.
A “strong liberal arts” curriculum will remain as well, he added.
Olive said degrees offered at the college in other formats, like two-year programs, will not replicate programs already offered by other institutions in the area unless the demand called for it.
The college is looking at the “more nuanced programs that aren’t offered,” he said.
“We have to do the nuances of figuring out within 100 miles or 150 miles what programs are needed or in demand right off the bat,” Rocovich said.
Through the merger, BC, which was founded in 1922, will remain a separate non-profit entity with assets and liabilities intact.
The agreement to restructure will require approval from Bluefield College’s accreditor, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and the U.S. Department of Education.
The mission of VCOM is to “prepare globally-minded, community-focused physicians to meet the needs of rural and medically underserved populations and promote research to improve human health.”
