BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield College will go virtual the rest of the week after 19 students, all on the football team, tested positive for COVID-19.
Josh Cline, Vice President of Institutional Advancement for BC, said the students have been quarantined and isolated and most show mild symptoms with five asymptomatic.
“The group is doing just fine,” he said. “We are moving from in-person instruction for two days to allow us to deep clean the campus and do a thorough check on any possible other positives.”
It gives the college a chance to “hit a reset button,” he said.
That will mean remote classes Thursday and Friday, and students will be monitored and tested if any symptoms are shown.
Football activities have also been shut down for seven days.
“That will give us a handle on this to see if anybody needs additional tests,” he said.
The source of the outbreak is believed to be related to some students who attended a social gathering in the Radford area recently.
