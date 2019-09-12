BLUEFIELD -— The 2019 Bluefield Coal Show officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning.
CONSOL Energy President and CEO Jimmy Brock, who was the keynote speaker at the breakfast, helped Daphne Peters, widow of the late Charlie Peters, the founder of the show and icon of the industry who died in May 2018, cut the ribbon.
Ronn Robinson, with Appalachian Power and representing the show’s sponsor, the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, welcomed everyone to the ribbon-cutting and the show.
Robinson pointed out many dignitaries at the opening, including state Sen. Chandler Swope (R-6th District), state delegates Ed Evans (D-McDowell County) and Eric Porterfield (R-Mercer County), all three Mercer County commissioners – Gene Buckner, Greg Puckett and Bill Archer – as well as Tazewell County Supervisors Charlie Stacy and Travis Hackworth.
“What an honor it is to be here and open up one of the best coal shows I know of,” Brock said. “What a great group of people. I am honored and proud to be a part of the ribbon-cutting.”
Bill Raney, president of the West Virginia Coal Association, was also on hand for the opening ceremonies and he said he has been to all of the Bluefield Coal Shows.
Raney said the coal show had happened before 1976 and he remembers attending as a kid with his father.
“But they stopped doing it for awhile and Charlie (Peters) brought it back,” he said. “That was a great day.”
The coal industry did see some struggles, he said, but “we are clawing our way back.”
“If we were not exporting coal we would be in trouble,” he said, adding that the state production is back to about 100-110 million tons. “We are the most convenient to the ports and we can get there as easily and efficiently as anyone can with our product.”
Raney said many positive things are going on in the industry, which is full of “good people, gutsy people that are willing to take the risk and make sure West Virginians are working.”
The industry right now does not have enough people, he said, “and we can’t get equipment quick enough, but that’s probably not a bad thing…”
“We have the finest metallurgical coal in the world right here in West Virginia and Bluefield is right in the middle of it,” he said. “That’s a great thing about it and we have the railroads running east so we can get to the ports.”
Swope was enthusiastic about the show.
“The coal show has always been one of the best events in Mercer County,” he said. “The coal industry is much better shape than I was even aware of.”
Swope said he wants to arrange for Brock to talk to the state’s energy committee about the future of coal, which Brock said during his speech earlier has a solid future.
“The public needs to see that perspective,” he said. “It’s valuable information.”
Both inside and outside the Armory are jam-packed with exhibitors, many of who have been to every show.
One is Al Ketler, president of REL-TEK, a Pittsburgh company
“I built this coal show,” he said of his consistent attendance.
Ketler said he has always enjoyed coming to the show, and it’s much better than most shows.
“The people are so nice here,” he said.
Ketler was demonstrating some of his company’s new technology, which includes monitoring and control systems as well as alarms and controls that detect combustible and toxic gases.
The latest technology is used, he added, and it’s technology not even available just a few years ago.
A local company, PBE (Pyott-Boone Electronics) of Tazewell County, was also exhibiting at the show.
Wes Leffel and Cathy Hayes said they have come before and always enjoy the show.
Hayes said the company has been at the show for many years.
The company, a global provider of power equipment, communication services, data and safety solutions, has diversified over the years, she said.
“We got lucky with management who came to realize a lot of safely equipment used in tunneling can be implemented in other industries,” she said. “We have really branched out.”
Leffel said the mining industry “fell off a little bit.”
“But it has rebounded and leveled out,” he said. “We are happy it has done that. As long as it is consistent we know where we stand.”
Leffel said the company’s management had the foresight to look at other industries and branch out as well.
Both said they always looking forward to the show and have made many friends over the years.
The coal show continues today and ends Friday at 2 p.m.
