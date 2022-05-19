BLUEFIELD — After missing 2021 because of the pandemic, the Bluefield Coal Show is back.
The show is usually held every two years, in odd numbered years, but was canceled last year because of continued concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
This year’s event is called “The Bluefield Coal & Mining Show – A Show for Mining: Our Past, Present, Future,” and will be held on Sept. 14-16 at the Brushfork Armory.
Planning for the 24th biennial show is “well under way with exhibitors representing 17 states and Canada signed up so far,” Jeff Disibbio said.
Disibbio is President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerces of the Two Virginias, the show’s sponsor.
As in the past, the show will have companies providing exhibits in underground mining, safety, technology, aggregate, components and major equipment.
The Bluefield event provides the opportunity to network with coal industry leaders, a private suite for business negotiations, and showcasing the latest equipment and technology throughout the mining industry.
Disisbbio said the show includes live demonstrations, state-of-the art equipment and products, and the chance to discuss product solution for their specific needs in the industry.
Events at the show include a Media and Exhibitor Appreciation Breakfast on site for Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 8:30 a.m., followed by the official opening of the show.
A leading coal executive, who has not yet been named, will be the keynote speaker and provide remarks for the future about the mining industry.
More details will be released later on the upcoming schedule of events, exhibitors’ interviews and seminar presentations for the 2022 Bluefield Coal & Mining Show.
The 2019 Coal Show featured almost 200 vendors/exhibitors with attendees from all over the country and from other countries.
The coal show, which started in 1976, has an an estimated $3 million to $4 million impact on the local economy in Tazewell and Mercer counties.
