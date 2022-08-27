BLUEFIELD — All eyes are on an event next month that returns to bring international attention to Bluefield along with an enormous economic impact on the area.
After missing last year’s scheduled biennial because of the pandemic, the Bluefield Coal & Mining Show is back, taking over the Brushfork Armory Sept. 14-16.
It is the 24th show and Robert W. “Bob” Ramsey, President of Peters Equipment and General Chairman of the event, told members of the many committees that plan, organize and run the show “it is an exciting time to get it back rolling.”
“It is just so exciting to see all of the faces of all the volunteers here,” he said of the several dozen committee members meeting at the Clover Club in Bluefield Thursday evening to review all of the many intricacies of the massive event that must be in place to make it all work.
Ramsey said the same volunteers have been a part of the show or so long it is a “smooth operation” as everyone knows exactly what to do, and that covers almost 20 different committees, from registration to exhibitors unloading and loading to electrical services.
The show, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, runs so well, he said, that during a meeting held after the 2019 show to see what improvements can be made no one could think of any.
“The volunteers are amazing,” he said.
Ramsey said the name of the show was changed (from the Bluefield Coal Show), adding “mining” to the title to be inclusive of all types of aggregate mining as well.
At this point, 165 exhibitors have signed up for the show, representing mining-related companies from around the country as well as from other countries, including Poland, Germany, Canada and Singapore, making it an international show.
Of those exhibitors already on board, 35 are new companies, Ramsey said, which is “very important for our longevity.”
Now is also a great time to have a show, he added, because coal is in demand and coal prices are up.
Ramsey said Debbie Maynard, who is with the chamber, is the “bones” of the event and coordinates all committees and volunteers.
“We cannot thank her enough,” he said. “Debbie does so much work on this.”
Maynard said more exhibitors may sign up .
“We have some pending ones,” she said. “Some are having trouble getting staffing.”
The 2019 show had 190 exhibitors, but no one was certain what participation would be seen this year.
Ramsey said he attended a show this spring but that show was only at about 25 percent to 35 percent capacity, so with the Bluefield show already at 80 percent, it is good news.
Another good news piece is the economic impact the show has on the region.
Ramsey said a study conducted several years showed the impact to be around $7 million, but it is likely higher now.
He said more than 6,000 people related to the mining industries are expected to attend the show, which is not open to the public, including those with companies exhibiting to all of the industry reps who attend to see, and often purchase, new equipment.
They see a “comprehensive display of coal equipment, products, services, technology and safety developments.”
Maynard said that because of the limited hotel accommodations locally, some stay as far away as Beckley, Wytheville and Glade Springs.
“They also buy gas, shop and eat out while they are here,” she said.
Exhibitors are located inside and outside the armory with a shuttle bus service bringing industry visitors back and forth from Stadium Drive to the armory.
The show kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 14, with a media and exhibitors appreciation breakfast with David J. Stetson, CEO, Alpha Metallurgical Resources, the guest speaker.
That will be followed at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting to officially open the show.
The show closes at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.
“It is great time to promote Bluefield,” Ramsey said. “It is our time to shine.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
