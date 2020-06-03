BLUEFIELD — City workers found themselves doing some archaeology Tuesday as well as repairs when they unearthed some wooden conduits beneath Commerce Street.
Today’s conduits, or pipes, are usually made of metal or plastic, but Bluefield’s city workers often dig up conduits made of terra cotta when they have to do any downtown excavating. Joey Rose with the City of Bluefield said he had heard of wooden conduits, but Tuesday was the first time he had ever found any during the 31 years he had worked for the city.
Most of the conduits had rotted away. Kerry Stauffer, who is also with the City of Bluefield, estimated they were about 80 years old. A representative of Frontier Communications had told them that telephone lines had run through them.
Stauffer picked up one piece that was still solid. Rose said the wood could be oak.
“I don’t even know how they did that,” he said as he looked down the conduit’s round hole. Rose thought that an auger or some other specialized tool for drilling wood was used. Similar wooden lines have been used in the past for water and natural gas, too.
Work started on Commerce Street when an employee with the city’s Public Works Department noticed a depression in the pavement, Stauffer recalled. Rose and other workers with the storm water department started checking and discovered some old railroad ties which were putting pressure on an underground storm water line; why the railroad ties were there was unknown.
“It’s not a sinkhole; in fact, it’s not a natural occurrence,” he said. “It’s a better problem than a sinkhole.”
Sinkholes are notoriously difficult to repair. Water often has to be diverted from them before they can be filled, Stauffer said.
Rose said the wooden conduit wasn’t the first interesting thing he’s found beneath the streets of Bluefield. City workers often find old bricks that once paved the street. He picked up a brick with the year 1908 stamped on it. He’s also found items ranging from vintage bottles, old marbles and even money.
Stauffer was taking solid example of the wooden conduit back to the municipal building, where it may be kept or placed on display sometime.
