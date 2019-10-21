BLUEFIELD — Bluefield city workers are busy creating a traditional treat: the Holiday of Lights Festival at City Park.
City Manager Dane Rideout said one of the additions this year as part of the city’s annual goals is the Polar Express.
“Children will be invited to attend in their jammies, hear the story of the Polar Express, enjoy hot cocoa and ride through the Bluefield City Park on the trolley and view the lights,” he said. “Upon leaving, they will be given a bell.”
That is only one of the many events and activities during the Holiday of Lights, said Marie Blackwell, the city’s ambassador.
But the Polar Express idea caught on quickly.
“We are really excited about this,” she said, adding that she and a friend were discussing possible new events and thought about it. “The more we talked about it, the more we thought it would be great.”
The trolley will serve as the Bluefield Polar Express, which originated from the story and movie, “Polar Express.”
Each child, dressed in jammies, will be treated to hot chocolate from David’s Downtown first.
“Then we are going to read them the story and they will have hot chocolate around the park,” she said.
Blackwell said participants are limited to 150 for the event with six to seven trips around the park. the event be held on only one night, Friday, Dec. 13, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tickets at $3 each will be reserved by phone, she said, starting on Nov.4, but not before. The number to call on Nov. 4 is 304-325-5707.
The annual Santa at the Ridgerunner Train Station and Trolley ride will be held on Dec.14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. That is also $3 per person and will start at the parking lot outside the entrance.
Also on Dec. 14 is the Hayrides with Esla and Olaf, from 6 p. to 9 p.m. at $3 per person.
Popular walk through the park nights are Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The park opens for vehicular traffic at 6 p.m.
A traditional 5k run will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, called the Holiday of Lights Challenge.
Blackwell said more than 1.2 million lights are included in the elaborate displays, with several new displays this year.
Holiday of Lights will open on Nov. 28 and run through Dec. 31.
Admission to drive through the park is free but donations are accepted.
Blackwell said the city is also expanding its annual Lemon Drop New Year’s Eve event downtown.
“We are still working on the details of that,” she said.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
