BLUEFIELD — Like most people, Col. Cecil Marson, U.S. Army, retired, remembers exactly where he was and what he was doing on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
But unlike most people, Marson knew as soon as it happened his and his family’s lives would be drastically changed.
Marson, an Elkins, W.Va., native who recently retired from the military to take the position of Bluefield city manager, joined the Army in 1995 after graduating from West Virginia University and had not planned to make it a career.
He was a medical services officer and planned to be a hospital administrator after his four-year stint ended.
But he loved the Army, and the experiences he had and the people he served with changed his mind, so he decided to stay and joined Special Forces.
“For me, I had two lives in the Army,” he said, “peace time” service before 9/11 when the training was in place but there no backdrop of pending conflicts, and then post 9/11, a very different scenario.
As part of his training in early 2001, he was sent to Ft. Bragg, N.C. for the Special Forces qualification course.
On that morning in September, he was taking a Serbo-Croatian language exam.
“A guy knocked on the door and said something was going on,” he said.
A TV had been pulled to the hallway as everyone left classes and gathered around to watch the horrific events unfold.
“We sat out there for about five or six hours,” he said. “The base got shut down pretty quickly.”
Marson said his wife worked in town and could not get back on the base until very early the next morning.
“All of those friends of mine, we all knew the tax man was coming,” he said of the impending service ahead that would put all of their training to work in real-life situations. “The world changed. I knew our lives would be significantly different.”
His group at that time was still focused on Europe related to the aftereffects of the Kosovo War.
But that changed as focus switched to preparing for Iraq.
“We knew that was coming,” he said. “I was one of the first guys to go into Iraq, in ‘03.”
Marson had already been on the ground in Iraq working with the Kurds when the “shock and awe” attack of Iraq by the U.S. began as part of fighting terrorism.
“We had gone over to start working agreements with the Kurds to get things postured up north for the invasion,” he said.
The invasion began on March 19 and lasted about a month.
After that, Marson said his career was always preparing for the next deployment, which also included Afghanistan.
“It was a big deal,” he said of the 9/11 attack. “It was my turn to stand the breach (stop the enemy) and all us in my generation (in the military).”
As the fight against terrorism developed, “we could tell we were going to be on a long road. It was going to be a challenge.”
Marson said the attack on 9/11 was shocking, but from his and his fellow soldiers’ perspective, terrorism activity was expected, just not on that scale.
“I knew about Al Qaeda and bin Laden,” he said. “About two or three months before we had been going around D.C. visiting all the different agencies and asking what do you think, and it was, yes, it’s pretty serious.”
No 9/11 type attack was on the radar, though, but terrorism and related activities “were starting to spike” and the “writing was on the wall” that something could “break the dam.”
Marson said they knew quickly the planes flying into the World Trade Center was not an accident and that it was probably related to extreme Islamic terrorism.
The military started prepping fast, he said, getting ready for what was expected to come.
“We knew as we were doing the qualification course the likelihood of us going to war was an almost certainty,” he said.
Marson said he didn’t go into the military thinking there would be a war, but that all changed on 9/11.
“It wasn’t just a burden for us in uniform,” he said. “It was really hard on our families. A lot of kids did not have both parents around.”
But all of that said, Marson is proud he was involved.
“I am thankful I was able to do it,” he said. “I love this country … I have been Africa, I’ve been in the Middle East, I’ve been to Asia. The only place I really haven’t been is Antartica ... “
After all of that travel, one thing is for sure, he added. “This is the greatest country in the world.”
Marson used the image of a man hanging on to an aircraft flying out of Kabul, Afghanistan during the evacuation recently, falling to his death as the plane took off.
“This should give everybody a moment of pause and say, what do you think it took for some guy to hang off a moving aircraft taking off because it is a better option than being where you are at,” he said. “That would never occur to anybody in the United States for a millisecond.”
On the 20th anniversary of 9/11 Marson said this is the first year he has not been in uniform and if he could share anything related to 9/11 and his experiences in the military, it would be two things.
“Nine/eleven was basically my career,” he said of all of his related deployments. “Make no mistake. This is the best country in the world. We know we have some challenges but we will get through it. There is no other place on earth you should want to be.”
Marson also said everyone should feel confident about the military regardless of pulling out of Afghanistan.
“The military out there I was exposed to and worked with, every branch of service, and I worked with a lot of our allies, did a heroic and monumental effort and it gives me confidence that the makeup of people in this country and our allies will make us ready for anything that comes no matter how painful the last ending was in Afghanistan,” he said. “I have confidence that in the future it will be okay.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
