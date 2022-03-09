BLUEFIELD — The top of the Bluefield Arts Center lit up Tuesday night displaying blue and yellow LED track lights to show support for Ukraine, and to kick off a new “City Light Scape.”
City Manager Cecil Marson said it is a pilot project that can eventually include lights around the top of all buildings downtown.
The lights were turned at 7 p.m. as a crowd gathered and all cheered to see the lights and the support for Ukraine as well.
Marson said it is especially appropriate to support the Ukranians’ fight for their freedom.
“Our motto in West Virginia is ‘Mountaineers Are Always Free,’” he said. “I can’t think of better colors to have for us.”
“I think this is the most fantastic idea ever,” said Dr. Teresa Paine, “and I think we can thank our new city manager.”
Paine said Marson wants to light up the whole city and she thinks that “would be such a great addition to Bluefield.”
“The fact that it is blue and yellow shows that we support Ukraine, and that’s important,” she said.
Paine said she loves the lights and can imagine what the city would look like with every building lit up. “it’s wonderful.”
“It looks awesome,” said Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin. “I can’t wait until we have some more of them.”
“We’ve got something really beautiful for our city,” Marson said. “This is just the start and it’s something we wanted to try.”
Brandon Saddler, GIS specialist for the city, designed the system and said they used 400 feet of track.
“We have two circuits you can see,” he said. “We can sync them and do all different colors.”
Saddler said the lights can be “customized” to promote events as well.
The track installation was the hardest part, he said, adding that the tracks are designed to not be seen in daylight so it does not change the look of the historic structure.
Marson said he knows of no other city that has the top of its buildings lit up and it’s an attraction that people will go out of their way to come to see, especially during the Christmas holidays as part of Bluefield’s designation as West Virginia’s Christmas City.
Marson praised the Bluefield Fire Department, with help from the Bluefield, Va. Fire Department, for doing the hard part of installing the lights using ladder trucks, and city electricians as well for their work.
“They all did a great job,” he said.
There is no timetable on when lights will be installed on other buildings, but Marson said it will make Bluefield unique, and a destination.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
