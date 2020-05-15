BLUEFIELD — Bluefield officials are planning to reopen city hall to the public Monday. However, Lotito Park may not reopen to the public until June 10 since it falls under the restrictions of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.
City Ambassador Marie Blackwell said Thursday that city hall will reopen Monday at 8 a.m., but masks will be required to enter the municipal complex.
“Governor Justice and Governor Northam are gradually easing restrictions imposed in their previous executive orders,” Blackwell said in a prepared statement. “As these restrictions are eased, the city of Bluefield is responding with gradual restoration to ‘normal’ status. Beginning Monday, May 18, at 8 a.m., city hall will reopen to the public. Masks will be required, however. Our next city board meeting will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 6 p.m., and will be open to the public. In order to comply with social distancing requirements, this meeting will take place at the Bluefield Area Arts Center, 500 Bland Street, in the Summit Theater. Again, masks will be required, and seating for the public and city officials will be arranged so as to comply with social distancing requirements.”
Blackwell said Bluefield State College will have its graduation ceremony at Mitchell Stadium on June 13, 2020. Rehearsal will take place on June 12.
Blackwell said the reopening of the FitRec on June 15 is subject to an executive order from Justice. She said the FitRec will comply with whatever social distancing and hygiene measures are set forth in such order.
“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the physical and economic challenges it presents to child care operators, the city has elected not to re-start the After School and Day Camp programs operated out of the FitRec,” Blackwell said. “The pandemic has presented challenges to operators of wellness facilities like the FitRec, as well as childcare programs like the day camp program. We cannot safely open the FitRec and also operate the day camp program in that facility, especially in light of the heightened risks to children presented by COVID-19.”
Furthermore, Blackwell said Bluefield Municipal Court will resume operation May 27 in the city hall board room.
“We will be implementing social distancing measures, including requiring masks (they will be available for defendants if you do not have your own) limiting the number of people admitted to court at one time, arranging the seating to comply with social distancing, and installing sneeze guards at the workstations of the judge, clerk and prosecutor,” she said.
Blackwell said Lotito City Park is located in Virginia, and is still subject to executive orders issued by Northam.
“City Park has remained open for individual and small group exercise, but the playgrounds, shelters and restrooms have been closed, and the park has not been open to vehicular traffic,” she said. “As of now, we are expecting this date to be June 10, but that remains tentative. We will fully open the park as Governor Northam’s executive orders permit.”
Blackwell said the city has taken advantage of this extended closure to do a lot of work at city park.
“The shelters and picnic tables were power washed and painted, the parking lot inside the park was restriped, the asphalt walking trails were edged and overgrown soil (tons of soil) was removed and hauled off, and several dead trees were cut down and hauled away,” she said.
Blackwell also said the Grant Street Bridge Taskforce will meet June 24 in the Bluefield Area Arts Center at 9 a.m. This meeting is open to the public, but social distancing will be observed.
“This will be an important meeting as the task force will be hearing from representatives of several engineering firms regarding their qualifications for the Grant Street Bridge Feasibility Study,” she said. “The task force will then make a recommendation to the City Board of Directors as to the firm that it feels is most qualified to perform the work.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
