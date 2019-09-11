BLUEFIELD — Starting Sept. 24, Bluefield City Board will have its second regular meeting of the month in the evening.
Board members approved the second reading of an ordinance to make the change during their Tuesday meeting.
“We have to do that (make the change by ordinance),” said City Attorney Colin Cline, adding that it’s very clear-cut. The first meeting of the month will be held on the second Tuesday at noon at city hall. The second meeting on the fourth Tuesday of the month will be held at 6 p.m. at city hall.
The second and final reading passed 3-1 with Matt Knowles dissenting. Another board member, Peter Taylor, had also opposed the change but he was not at Tuesday’s meeting. They were concerned about the extra expense to the city of having an evening meeting.
Meeting times have been changed before, but former and current board members have said attendance was about the same whether at noon or at 6 p.m.
However, recent controversies about the Grant Street Bridge and the Herb Sims Center saw attendance increase at the noon meetings and during that time several residents complained that noon is not a convenient times and the evening provided more people the opportunity to attend.
During discussions about the issue board member Barbara Thompson said the board has in the past tried the noon and the evening meetings.
“There was no difference in attendance,” she said.
But resident Samuel Harris said the 6 p.m. time allows more residents the opportunity to attend.
“It gives more people the option than the noon meeting does,” he said.
Mayor Ron Martin said some people also prefer it at noon because of obligations in the evening, like sporting events and children’s activities, and some work in the evenings.
“I am not sure which is the most beneficial,” he said, adding that having both times during the course of the month gives everyone an option. “By using both, that seems to be a good compromise.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.