BLUEFIELD — A proclamation recognizing Juneteenth is scheduled for reading at an upcoming meeting of the Bluefield City Board, but the board released it Thursday in order to show support for the holiday.
A copy of the proclamation, scheduled for a public reading on June 23 at 6 p.m., was provided Thursday to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
The proclamation reads as follows:
Whereas, the enslavement of African people by Europeans has a long history in the Americas; and
Whereas, in 1526, enslaved Africans successfully rebelled against the Spanish at the settlement of San Miguel de Guadalupe in what is now South Carolina; and
Whereas, in August of 1619, the first slaves in the English colonies of North America arrived at Jamestown, Virginia; and
Whereas, the institution of slavery continued in the colonies and in the United States of America for the next two hundred forty years; and
Whereas, President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863; and
Whereas, despite the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, slavery would continue in some states until the end of the Civil War; and
Whereas, on June 19, 1865, Union forces led by General Gordon Granger arrived at Galveston, Texas, and read federal orders proclaiming that all enslaved persons in the United States were now free; and
Whereas, this day is now celebrated as “Juneteenth”, and commemorates the end of slavery in the United States; and
Whereas, Juneteenth has enormous historical and cultural significance and current relevance in Bluefield and throughout the country, and its recognition as an official State holiday is warranted and long overdue.
Now, Therefore, we, the Board of Directors of the City of Bluefield, hereby recognize Juneteenth as a day of special observance throughout the City, and call for the establishment of Juneteenth as an official holiday of the State of West Virginia.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
