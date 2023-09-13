BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Board of Directors approved a pay increase Tuesday for city police officers.
Under the new pay scale, the starting salary of a certified police officer will increase from $19.86 an hour to $22.50 an hour. For a non-certified officer, who has not yet completed academy training, the starting salary would increase from $18.51 to $19.50.
The new salary matches that of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. The local Fraternal Order of Police requested the salary increase in June.
The motion to approve the revised salary scale for the city officers was made by Mayor Ron Martin. Board member Matt Knowles accepted the motion, which was seconded by board member Pete Taylor and approved on a unanimous vote.
“I think we need to do the best that we can for our police force,” Taylor said.
The board’s motion also included a reduction of staff from 27 to 24, but the police department was already down two positions. The last position will be eliminated through attrition once a retirement occurs within the department.
Police Chief Dennis Dillow applauded the board for its decision.
“What you did today was the single most impressive thing I’ve seen,” Dillow said. “Thank you. It is going to make a difference. At a time when it is very difficult to get officers to even apply, I think what you did today is very, very commendable. Thank you.”
Dillow said the new pay scale will help with attracting and retaining officers.
“I think this pay scale increase will bring us, or obviously brings us in line with the county and will help with retention,” Dillow said. “You know it is based upon a longevity scale. The longer you are here the more you benefit — and I think that is what we need — to maintain what we have. I think that in today’s world, when it is so hard to find police officers, if you have a good group, which I think we do, then you need to take care of the ones we’ve got.”
Had the pay scale increase not been approved, Dillow said he could have lost city officers to the county and other law enforcement agencies.
“With it being an equal pay (with the county) I think it will help us to maintain what we got and help us to keep things flowing here in the city of Bluefield just like normal,” Dillow said.
Most officers who join the force complete their academy training within a year, at which time their rate of pay will increase to $22.50 an hour.
“Then each year that they are here after that there is an increase in the pay scale,” Dillow said. “It is to your benefit to stay here. When your longevity comes into play then you can retire with a decent pension.”
The city board has been mulling over the revised salary scale since the original request was made in June. Several closed door executive sessions were held on the matter.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
