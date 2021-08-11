BLUEFIELD — Treyvon Simmons was sworn in as a new Bluefield City Board of Directors member Tuesday and Ron Martin was once again elected mayor by the board.
Simmons will represent District I after winning the May election by beating incumbent Barbara Thompson-Smith.
“I look forward to serving all of you,” he said. “I look forward to having an open door policy … I am here to be your voice.”
Simmons was only 24 years old when he was elected, the youngest member of the board on record.
A 2015 graduate of Bluefield High School, Simmons said he is “honored and excited” to be elected to the position.
He said he is looking forward to serving the residents of Bluefield and of working with all the board members and city officials.
Simmons thanked his family and former teachers for supporting him.
City Attorney and interim city manager Colin Cline said he and Simmons recently attended the state meeting of the Municipal League.
“I am extremely excited for what he brings to the board,” Cline said. “I am very happy to have him here.”
Martin, who has served as mayor since he was first elected to the board to serve District II four years ago, was reelected earlier this year.
He was the only nominee for mayor and received unanimous support from other board members.
“I appreciate your confidence in me,” he said.
Cline also told the board the new city manager, Col. (retired) Cecil Marson, will come on board next week.
His tenure as interim manager after former city manager Dane Rideout left was a “learning experience” for him, he said, and the experience “will make me do a better job as city attorney.”
In other business, the board:
• Heard from Cline that the city’s aggressive dilapidated structure demolition program will continue with public bidding put out on eight more houses to be demolished.
Cline also thanked AT&T, which recently donated $25,000 to the city for that program.
“It will help with demolitions,” he said, adding that a recent demolition has already taken place on Bryant Street with help from the donation. A dilapidated house and garage were demolished.
Martin said residents who live close by on that street have clean, neat houses and were “tickled to death” to see the demolition.
Cline said the average cost of a demolition is about $8,000.
In other business, the board:
• Heard from city Treasurer Kelly Davis the first payment from the American Rescue Plan federal money has been received.
“It is $2.2 million,” she said, and the remainder of the total $4.4 million the city is receiving will be received next year.
The city has not yet made any decisions on how to spend the money, which is aimed primarily at infrastructure projects.
Martin praised Davis for her work and thanked her for staying with the city for another year after previously announcing her impending retirement.
“Your presence and your leadership are needed for this (American Rescue Plan) process,” he said, “and with Cecil (Marson) coming on board too.”
• Was invited by Ken Kormendy, with Elks Lodge 269 in Bluefield, to the lodge’s annual first-responders appreciation program on Sept. 12 at the Elks Lodge.
Kormendy, who will be president of the state Elks organization next year, said the lodge has remembered first-responders for 20 years, after the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
He said the featured speaker at this year’s event will be Marson, and he invited Martin to speak as well.
Although that day is set aside to honor first-responders, “We have to celebrate these people every day, 24/7,” he said.
Princeton Community Hospital has signed on as the corporate sponsor for the event, which includes a program, entertainment and dinner.
Kormendy said the public is invited.
