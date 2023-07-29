BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Board of Directors are mulling over a proposed pay increase for city police officers.
Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams asked the city board last week for an update on the salary adjustment plan, which would bring the pay scale of city officers closer in line with agencies in the region.
At that meeting, board member Pete Taylor, who was serving as acting mayor, said the city board is working to try to come up with a pay increase scale for the city officers.
“We have not finalized any decision at this time,” Taylor said at last week’s board meeting. “But it is extremely important for you guys, I understand, and the whole city.”
The police department requested the salary adjustment about a month-and-a-half ago, according to City Manager Cecil Marson.
The proposed change would bring the Bluefield officers in line with the salaries of the West Virginia State Police, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies.
Marson said the issue of police officer salaries has been in the news lately, pointing to a recent pay increase request by the Beckley Police Department to the Beckley Common Council.
“I think in the media all of the police departments are looking at pay,” Marson said. “That is kind of what we are doing now as a board is looking at salaries across the board.”
Marson said the discussion regarding officer pay is ongoing.
“They’ve asked the board to look at it and that is what we are doing right not to see what we can do to take care of them,” Marson said. “We look at salaries all of the time. We always try to stay competitive and take care of our employees.”
The proposed salary adjustment is designed to help retain existing officers and attract new officers to the department.
Marson didn’t release details about the percentage or level of increase that was being considered by the board due to the ongoing discussions
“We are still working through that,” Marson said, adding that, “We have a really great police force.”
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
