BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield City Board of Directors meeting tonight at City Hall will not be open to the public.
An announcement was made Monday about the change to the 6 p.m. meeting, as a spike in COVID-19 cases in Mercer County has occurred since last week with nine additional positive tests.
When the pandemic started the city board meetings were closed to the public, but that was changed last month as the crisis eased and the number of cases went down. However, in increase in positive cases is now being seen here and around the state, much of it from out-of-state travel.
Tonight’s meeting will be live streamed on the city’s website: www.cityofbluefield.com /calendar and will begin at 6 p.m. Contact the city with questions or concerns.
The board will spend the first half-hour of the meeting addressing public comments, which may be submitted to cityclerk@cityofbluefield.com.
