BLUEFIELD — Natural gas pipelines dating back to the 1930s and 40s are scheduled for removal as a gas company and a contractor continue digging up the old lines, replacing them and restoring front yards when necessary.
George Damon with the Cardinal Natural Gas Company spoke Tuesday with the Bluefield Board of Directors about the work underway in the city. Mayor Ron Martin said the plan is to have town hall meetings when work gets ready to start in a neighborhood. The company doing the work, Martin Contracting, will come in and photograph front yards.
The mayor said that the gas company would be talking to residents about the upcoming work, and how their yards will be returned to their original condition once the work is complete.
“That is the expectation of many a resident,” Martin said. “I think all the residents are accepting that we want to get the work done.”
Damon said that plan was to stay between 30 to 35 days at a street to replace gas pipelines, with “I’d say 30 days is the max for anything we have torn up.”
“The plan is to just lay main line and not affect customer service during the winter,” he said. “That way you’re not home and we come in and cut your gas off the new main. We’re not in your home. We trying to transition to just laying main and not cutting off customer services during the winter. So our plan, and of Martin (Contracting) is to put each foreman responsible for a thousand foot (of gas pipeline). This way they’re not running into each other, but it’s also obtainable from a traffic standpoint.”
It is looking like contractors will be working in be in the road during the winter, he said. The gas company is not looking at digging in yards at that time.
“I don’t want to be held to that, but that’s what it’s looking like right now,” he said. “Hopefully, that’s how it stands. But once we get into yards and we start popping services in, the process is to clean them up as soon as it’s done. Clean it up, get them back to normal, seed them and straw them, and move on. With that being said, Martin has also not gotten away from seed and straw, but they’re going to start hydroseeding everything just to get the grass back in a quicker manner and to cover it in full fashion rather than just seeding and strawing.”
Cardinal Gas and Martin Contracting plan to place notices, or “simple door hangers” in communities where work is about to begin. The notices will include project managers’ names and phone numbers. Workers will attempt to close only one block at a time and will work to accommodate local traffic, Damon said. Alerting the public will possibly include knocking on doors, placing notices on the city’s digital billboard, notices in the local newspaper, radio ads and notices on the city of Bluefield’s website.
Damon told Mayor Martin that the current gas pipelines were laid down during the 1930s and 40s.
Work is scheduled to begin on Dec. 1, and town hall meetings will start in the areas where the infrastructure project will reach, according to City Manager Cecil Marson.
“I’m not going to lie. This is going to be painful,” Marson said. “There’s going to be some challenges. It’s going to be a one to two-year slog to get this cleaned up, but we will be better off on the back end.”
