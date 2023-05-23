BLUEFIELD — All four candidates for the two at-large seats on the City Board on the ballot this year met residents and answered questions at a meet and greet forum event at the Bluefield Arts Center Monday evening.
Incumbents Peter Taylor and Matt Knowles are being challenged by political newcomers Ashton Shaw and Ashley Carr.
Sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of the two Virginias, the chamber’s CEO and President Jeff Disibbio was the emcee of the forum, which included written questions the candidates had previously received and questions from the audience.
Taylor is a retired geologist who has been a board member since 2017; Knowles, owner of K&K Music in Bluefield, has been a city board member for six years; Shaw is a U.S. Marine veteran and Correctional Officer; and Carr is a paralegal who works from home in Bluefield.
Both Shaw, 25, and Carr, 31, are political newcomers, and one of the reasons they gave for entering the race was to bring the perspective of a younger generation to the board.
Knowles was out of town to attend a sporting event his son was in but provided written answers, read by Del. Marty Gearheart.
When the candidates were asked if they are satisfied with the success of the downtown area, Taylor and Knowles pointed out the recent successes in growth, including Intuit, the Bluestone Health Ciinic, the Blue Spoon, the Granada as well at the RailYard and the upcoming Raleigh Street Cinemas.
Taylor also said more improvements are coming, including the demolition of buildings in the 400 block south of Chicory Square to make room for a city greenspace.
Shaw said there have been successes and the city is moving in the right direction, but too many buildings are still empty and no action is being taken.
Carr agreed that more work needs to be done and stressed community involvement in bringing success to the city.
One question related to getting citizens more involved in the decision-making process in the city.
Shaw suggested changing city board meeting times from 12 noon twice a month to having at least one of those meetings in the evening, which the city has tried in the past.
Carr also stressed finding ways to get more involvement from the community.
Taylor said the city is transparent and invites citizens to get involved and come to meetings where their concerns will be addressed and residents are always invited to participate.
The topic of developing John Nash Boulevard also surfaced, with both Shaw and Knowles stressing the need for commercial development, especially catering to ATV riders, who will by-pass Bluefield when the new section of King Coal Highway from Rt. 460 to Airport Road is completed.
Knowles said he would like to see an ATV resort on land near Kee Dam the city owns because that section of King Coal Highway ends at the upper end of Kee Dam.
Candidates also expressed a desire to work harder in trying to attract more hotels into the area. Taylor said an effort is being made now to do that.
A question from the audience related to the city using a prepared meal tax if the state would allow cities to do so. A “meals tax” would charge anyone who eats at a restaurant or buys prepared food an extra tax as a way for the city to make extra revenue.
But Taylor, Carr and Shaw said they would not be in favor of any extra taxes.
They also agreed on another question, asking if they would expand the hours the Bluefield Area Transit (BAT) buses run.
Shaw said many people may need the transportation in the evenings for work.
Taylor said he favored it, but pointed out the BAT is not directly under the city board so it would not a board decision.
Candidates also agreed that more programs are needed for senior citizens and youth sports.
In closing statements, Carr said she is starting a family and wants a community atmosphere, community involvement, more activities in the city because kids and every generation need something to look forward to, and much more can be done.
Taylor said he is proud of what has happened in the city during the last five years with the growth in businesses and so many improvements being made, adding that the city has the best leaders and best employees in the state.
He also urged people to get involved and see for themselves what is happening in the city.
Shaw quoted a British general who said that people should leave this world a better place than they found it, and that sums up what he wants to do, leave Bluefield better than he found it.
Knowles said the city has made great strides in the last several years by creating a business-friendly atmosphere, pointing to the new companies moving in, including Omnis, and improvements to infrastructure. He said the city has a great team in place and the goal is to keep Bluefield as the main priority.
Early voting will start on May 24 at City Hall in Bluefield and during normal business hours as well as on Saturday, May 27 and Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The election is set for June 6.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
