BLUEFIELD — In a split vote, members of the Bluefield City Board on Tuesday approved the first reading of an ordinance that would change one of their monthly meetings from noon to evening.
“The first reading is based on public input,” City Attorney Colin Cline said. “I suggested an ordinance with one evening meeting and one at noon.”
The issue came up recently when several members of the public spoke to the board and requested an evening meeting, saying it would be more convenient for residents than the noon meeting is.
But opinions have been varied.
Board member Peter Taylor opposes the change and said the board has been given a lot of “anecdotal information” about the same number of people attending at noon as in the evenings, based on past experience of changing the times.
He pointed out that one previous board tried to have the different times and took a count of how many people attended each.
“It came up to be equal,” Taylor said, adding that his concern is the extra cost to the city for an evening meeting.
“I asked Kelly Davis (city treasurer) what it would cost us to have one meeting a month in the evening in overtime,” he said, referring to city employees. “Most of the city employees (who have to attend) are salaried, so the cost would be minimal.”
But Taylor said they are given comp time for extra hours worked rather than money.
Davis said the evening meetings once a month for 12 months would mean 819 hours in comp time for the city employees, or 63 hours of comp time earned in addition to normal vacation hours for each one.
Board member Robb Williams suggested employees could use comp time by coming in later or leaving early on routine days to make up the difference.
“I believe it’s important to give people the opportunity to come to the meeting,” he said.
Former board member Pete Sternloff said that in the past the number of people who attend a noon meeting and in the evening are about the same.
“But from a citizens standpoint, the community is happier with evening meetings,” he said, adding that it at least gives more people the opportunity to attend. “The compromise makes sense.”
Other speakers in the past have agreed with Sternloff that, even if no more people attend in the evening than at noon, more at least have the opportunity to attend if they choose to.
Others have suggested, including City Manager Dane Rideout, to put the issue up for a vote and let citizens make the final decision.
When the vote to approve the first reading was taken, it passed 3-2 with Taylor and Matt Knowles opposing.
The second and final reading will take place next month. If approved, the ordinance would then take effect.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
