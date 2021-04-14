BLUEFIELD — Bluefield City Attorney Colin Cline has been named interim city manager until a new manager takes over in August.
Cline was sworn in for the interim position on the same day City Manager Dane Rideout left the job.
Rideout recently announced he is taking a position in Elizabethtown, N.C. to be closer to his family after spending seven years in Bluefield, a time that has seen rapid change and growth.
His service to the city was praised by the board members and city officials.
“We deeply appreciate your leadership,” board Vice Chair Barbara Thompson Smith said.
“We do appreciate everything you have done for our city, and what you have helped to do” Mayor Ron Martin said. “We will be forever grateful…”
Rideout was a “welcome addition to our city when we needed it,” he said.
Martin said that in the future when anyone thinks about the Bluefield Renaissance, “your name will be associated with that … and how it got started.”
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve alongside you and I will miss you,” said City Treasurer Kelly Davis.
“I feel comfortable that I at least am leaving after making a difference,” Rideout said. “The city has amazing folks in all the departments and they do great things. They keep the city moving in a positive direction. I am really excited to see what is going to happen.”
Rideout said he was happy to be a part of projects that are helping “put Bluefield back on the map.”
Those projects include revitalizing Downtown Bluefield, developing the I-77 Exit 1 interchange for commercial businesses, bringing a new Bluefield Area Transit transfer station to the city, helping move along the possibility of bringing a Thoroughbred Bulk Transportation (TBT) facility in to Bluefield along the Norfolk Southern corridor to serve as a hub that allows customers to transfer a large array of commodities between rail cars and trucks, among others.
Col. Harry “Cecil” Marson of West Point, New York, has been selected to replace Rideout.
An Elkins, W.Va. native, Marson is cut from the same cloth as (U.S. Army Colonel-retired) Rideout, both serving as Garrison Commander at West Point Military Academy, and the two have known each other through their military service.
“We are very fortunate to have Colonel Marson succeeding Dane Rideout as our next City Manager,” Martin recently said. “He will continue the high-level of leadership we have had here over the last seven years. We learned with Dane that individuals with leadership experience in our Armed Forces are familiar with the challenges that face managers of a city like ours – from budgetary concerns and human resources issues to law enforcement and infrastructure. These individuals come prepared to meet our city’s challenges on day one.”
Rideout said he is contact with Marson and briefs him on all the projects in the city.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
