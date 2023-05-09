BLUEFIELD — A new Facade Program in Bluefield will allow business owners to be reimbursed up to $15,000 in improvements to the front of their facilities.
Jim Spencer, director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA) and the city’s economic and community development director, said the program is made possible through a 2021 request by BEDA for a $600,000 grant in Congressional Directed Spending included in the 2022 Omnibus Bill.
“Only businesses in the city qualify,” he said, but they can be anywhere within city limits, not just downtown.
Spencer said it’s all about “curb appeal,” which not only helps a business but also improves the attractiveness of the city.
“There are a lot of good things going on in the city, and this adds extra value,” he said.
Mayor Ron Martin said the program helps change the city for the better.
“The City Board members and I are so pleased to be able to bring this much needed financial assistance to the building owners in Bluefield,” Martin said. “Our objective when we were elected was to forever change Bluefield for the better. This program is a prime example of how we can help our business and building owners help themselves and the residents of Bluefield.”
Spencer said each participating business will be eligible for 50 percent matched funding up to $15,000 (on a $30,000 project) and will be paid on a reimbursement basis.
For example, if a business owner is part of the program and spends $20,000 on facade improvements, they are eligible for a $10,000 reimbursement. If the a business owner is part of the program and spends $40,000 on facade improvements, they are eligible for the maximum $15,000 reimbursement.
But Spencer said any facade improvements undertaken must first be approved by BEDA and any expenditures being made prior to being officially part of the program are not eligible for reimbursement.
The projects are also subject to an environmental review.
The program is for commercial/industrial buildings that are currently being used for business and/or that are planned to be used for business within the next year. It must be an existing building.
Spencer said that facade improvements include complete facade renovations, lighting, signage, windows, doors, awnings, painting, entryways or other improvements that are approved by BEDA.
No work should be started until there is an official agreement between BEDA and the building owner.
Spencer said the funding would not have been possible without the help of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Rep. Carol Miller, R-1st District.
Any business in the city can apply for the program by visiting mybluefield.org, click on “Resources,” then “Facade Program.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.