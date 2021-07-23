BLUEFIELD — Drinking water treatment plants in Mercer County and Summers County are among the facilities that were recently honored by the federal government for meeting and surpassing national standards.
West Virginia American Water announced Thursday that all eight of its water treatment plants received top honors in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Area Wide Optimization Program (AWOP) Award rankings.
Five of West Virginia American Water’s treatment plants tied for first place among all drinking water treatment plants across the state. These top awards went to Bluefield, Bluestone, Huntington, New River and Weston. West Virginia American Water’s Kanawha Valley treatment plant tied for second place, and its Gassaway and Webster Springs treatment plants tied for third place.
“Our water treatment plant operators and water quality specialists are dedicated to making sure our treatment processes meet and often surpass state and federal drinking water standards,” said West Virginia American Water President Rob Burton. “This recognition as the top-ranked water treatment plants in the state demonstrates our commitment to protecting public health and providing clean, safe water to our customers.”
The AWOP award recognizes outstanding efforts toward optimizing filter plant performance. The EPA program tracks the performance of water systems to show which are in most need of help and also provides tools for systems to optimize their treatment to go beyond regulatory requirements. The state Department of Health and Human Resources administers the program in West Virginia.
