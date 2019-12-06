WHEELING — The power running of Bridgeport was too much to handle for Bluefield as it lost 21-14 in the Class AA state title game.
Bluefield Beavers fall to Bridgeport 21-14
Bridgeport's Carson Winkie scored three touchdowns and rushed for 200 yards on 43 carries.
Carson Deeb connected on two scoring passes to Brandon Wiley of 59 and 61 yards for the only points of the game for Bluefield.
Bluefield forced two turnovers from Bridgeport on fumbles, but fumbled on the one-yard line trying a quarterback sneak.
Deeb threw for 234 yards while Wiley had four receptions for 150 yards. Running back JJ Davis was the focal point of the Bridgeport defense and he was limited to only 76 yards on 18 carries.
