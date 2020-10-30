BLUEFIELD — The city of Bluefield will receive more than $200,000 in a state settlement with paving companies that were sued by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
Morrisey and Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Friday morning, saying the total settlement was for $101.3 million, with $4.4 million shared by Bluefield, Beckley, Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg and Kanawha County.
Justice said it is an “incredible announcement to make” and it is the the “largest, single-state antitrust settlement in West Virginia’s history.”
The Bluefield City Board approved the city’s share of the settlement at its Tuesday meeting but City Attorney Colin Colin said at that time the details could not be released pending Friday morning’s announcement.
“As the Governor announced this morning, the state of West Virginia, and several municipalities, including Bluefield, have reached a settlement of anti-trust litigation involving West Virginia Paving and several other entities,” Cline said. “The plaintiffs, including Bluefield, were represented by the law firm of Bailey & Glasser, lead by Ben Bailey. As a result of this settlement, the City of Bluefield will receive $201,066.37.”
Cline said the money reflects overcharges for asphalt paid by the City of Bluefield over several years.
“Paving expenses such as asphalt are paid for through street fees paid by residents, businesses and property owners, and, pursuant to our street fee ordinance, the revenue from such fees can only be used for street and bridge maintenance and repairs," he said. "Therefore, when we receive this distribution, it will be used exclusively for such purposes. We extend our thanks to Ben Bailey and Bailey & Glasser for their excellent representation of Bluefield and the State of West Virginia in this extremely complex matter.”
The settlement resolves allegations that West Virginia Paving Inc., Kelly Paving Inc., American Asphalt & Aggregate Inc. and eight related companies conspired to monopolize the state-approved asphalt and paving market, thus reducing competition and maximizing profits at the taxpayers’ expense.
The agreement includes $101.35 million in cash and credits, along with a mix of non-monetary terms to restore competition.
“This achievement means many more roads will be paved,” Morrisey said. “I will not tolerate monopolization on my watch.”
“We finally got it done,” Justice said of the settlement resulting from the lawsuit filed in 2017. “We worked our tails off.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
