BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA) has been awarded funding for two food trailers.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced the $99,000 grant award Thursday. The funding for the new food trailers is coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program.
The two food trailers are in addition to the two food trucks that were funded earlier this year by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) as part of BEDA’s Food Truck Incubator Project.
BEDA Executive Director Jim Spencer said the funding announcement from Manchin was welcomed news.
“Now we have two food trucks and two food trailers to use throughout the region to help folks who want to start a food truck business,” Spencer said Thursday. “A food truck is what you drive, and a trailer is one you pull. So instead of helping two business start ups at a time, we will be able to do four.”
Spencer said the two new food trailers come at a good time since there has been widespread interest in the food truck incubator program across the region.
“We are definitely pleased and excited about the program,” Spencer said. “It’s an exciting time.”
Manchin also announced a separate USDA grant funding award Thursday for the city of Princeton.
Manchin said a $33,000 grant to the Princeton Economic Development Authority will allow for the creation of a business-mapping dashboard with information on current businesses and available storefronts.
Manchin said the project will map approximately 1,200 locations in the Princeton area.
