By GEORGE THWAITES

and CHARLES OWENS

PRINCETON — Tonight’s Bluefield at PikeView football game has been canceled.

The news of the game’s cancellation has been confirmed by the Daily Telegraph. The cancellation is the result of a confirmed COVID-19 case at PikeView High School involving a school system employee.

PikeView High School is moving to all remote instruction beginning Monday due to the positive COVID-19 case.

All sports activities at PikeView High School are suspended until further notice, according to the Mercer County Board of Education.

