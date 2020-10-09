By GEORGE THWAITES
and CHARLES OWENS
PRINCETON — Tonight’s Bluefield at PikeView football game has been canceled.
The news of the game’s cancellation has been confirmed by the Daily Telegraph. The cancellation is the result of a confirmed COVID-19 case at PikeView High School involving a school system employee.
PikeView High School is moving to all remote instruction beginning Monday due to the positive COVID-19 case.
All sports activities at PikeView High School are suspended until further notice, according to the Mercer County Board of Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.