BLUEFIELD — Climbing prices at the gas pumps are driving people to seek other options for transportation, and one of those options is public transit.
Prices as high as $4.65 or more for a gallon as gasoline is making it harder for people with lower salaries and fixed incomes to make ends meet. One option more area residents are using is riding Bluefield Area Transit (BAT) buses.
“Yes, ever since the gas prices started to increase, we’ve seen our ridership start to increase,” said John Reeves, general manager of Bluefield Area Transit. “It’s made us more dedicated to make sure we do our job properly, but our ridership numbers have definitely increased.”
Reeves did not have ridership figures immediately at hand, but he said BAT was considering ideas such as routes for people who need transportation for grocery shopping and other chores.
“That’s something we’re looking at,” Reeves stated. “We’re trying to get all the details figured out.”
BAT drivers have noticed more people using bicycles as a way to save money, so measures are being taken to help them. Now bicycle riders can ride the bus and take their bikes with them.
“We have recently added bike racks to our buses. I’ve actually got four in this week,” Reeves said. “Our mechanics back there (headquarters) are fitting buses out with bike racks. They can actually ride down to our shelter, stow their bike on the bus and take it with them, yes. Each rack can hold two bikes right now. It’s going to be a process, but we are going to try and outfit most of the buses with bike racks.”
Riding BAT buses became easier this week with the opening of the new Larlyn Patrick McKinney Bluefield Area Regional Transfer Station off Bluefield Avenue. The new facility has a climate-controlled interior, vending machines, wi-fi internet access, restrooms and BAT staffing so riders can get answers to their questions. They can pick up BAT rider passes there as well, Reeves said.
People interested in learning more about local bus routes can contact BAT for more information.
“Just give us a call and we’ll explain everything and answer any questions,” Reeve said.
Bluefield Area Transit can be reached by emailing info@ridethebatbus.com or calling 304-327-8418.
Regular routes extend from Athens through Princeton and Bluefield, to Welch, Gary and Premier in McDowell County. Scheduled bus service is available to all of these areas, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
“We’re grateful that we’re here to help the community,” said City Manager Cecil Marson. “Hopefully in the near future gas prices will go down. It’s been challenging for our residents, but the transit system is a great way to get people where they need to go.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
