BLUEFIELD — Bluefield Area Transit will be partnering with the Bluefield Union Mission this year to help collect the food needed to give people in need a Thanksgiving meal.
General Manager John Reeves with Bluefield Area Transit stated that BAT will be allowing patrons to ride for free if they bring canned goods for the Bluefield Union Mission the week of Nov. 14 to 17, Monday through Thursday, in preparation for the Thanksgiving Holiday.
