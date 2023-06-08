BLUEFIELD — McDowell County residents lacking reliable transportation for their shopping, medical and social needs are now getting rides thanks an expanded Bluefield Area Transit (BAT) bus route.
The new public bus route, which connects municipalities such as Iaeger, Premier, Bradshaw, Roderfield, Yukon, Bartley and War to the City of Welch and Mercer County started Tuesday, according to General Manager John Reeves of BAT.
“It’s a blessing for us to have it in the area,” Mayor Joe Ford of Iaeger said during a press conference at the BAT headquarters in Bluefield. “It’s much needed and at the same we want to try and thank the McDowell County Commission and the EDA for helping along with mayors who took part in the joint effort together. It’s much appreciated.”
Ford said the idea for the new route came about in 2016 when the area’s municipal officials started speaking about expanding the local bus stops around areas like Iaeger, Bradshaw and War.
Ford and Council Member Leonard Kaiser of Iaeger traveled Wednesday to Bluefield for the announcement.
“We’ve been working with petitions since 2016 and 2017 and presented to the (McDowell) County Commission and a few other councils to help support it,” Ford recalled. “This has become reality and a dream that has been fulfilled.”
Many people in the Iaeger area do not have automobiles, Kaiser said.
“And a lot of them can’t get to Welch for doctors appointments, to the grocery store and whatnot, and this is going to be a great asset for those who are unfortunate and do not have transportation,” he added. “Hopefully the buses are going to be crowded and we appreciate everybody who’s participated in this and hope it’s going to be a good set up.”
The new bus schedules are being made available to the public, and Ford said the Town of Iaeger hopes to get a bus stand for commuters. Schedules are being distributed in the county.
“We’re starting to get those out,” Reeves said of the new bus schedules. “We’re focusing mainly on places in McDowell County for right now.”
Mayors along the route are giving out the schedules and they are available on the BAT buses, too.
“We’re just trying to spread them everywhere. We just got these printed and just got them in and we’re a little bit behind in getting them out, but we are getting them out, yes,” Reeves said.
How long a bus journey takes from McDowell County to Mercer County depends on when a rider gets aboard a bus. On the 52 Route, going from Welch to Bluefield could take about an hour, Reeves estimated. Riding the new Iaeger Route for its entire length could take about two hours, but it is not an expensive ride.
“It’s $1.25. Anywhere on the Iaeger Route is $1.25,” Reeves said. “Or you could buy a monthly pass. According to what kind of pass you buy, it varies from $6 per day up to the $25 per month. And with that pass you can ride any bus, anytime for one month.”
Bus passes are available at the Bluefield Area Transit headquarter off 3208 John Nash Blvd in Bluefield and the Bluefield Area Transit center at 1400 Bluefield Avenue. They are also available on the buses.
“Our bus drivers sell them,” he stated. “They’ve got them on the buses. You can buy them there. The Token Transit, it’s an app on the phone, you can do that anywhere or if you’re around this area, you can come either come here or to our transit station, they have them there, but most people buy them from the bus driver.
People with questions about the Iaeger Route can email admin@ridethebatbus.com or call BAT at 304-327-8418.
Reeves said that ridership along the routes has been good.
“Yes, yes. We have a route in Gary, one in Welch, then we have what we call our 52 Route,” he said. “That comes from Bluefield to right outside of Welch. It’s kind of the connecting route. The ridership from those three routes is every high. They just keep growing.”
The cost of gasoline and not have reliable transportation are two reasons why people choose to ride public buses.
“That’s where we come in,” Reeves stated. “A lot our passengers either aren’t comfortable driving or they can’t drive, and they rely on us. With this new system, most in McDowell County can come up to Mercer.”
“Doctors appointments, shopping, just visiting friends,”Reeves added as he listed the reasons passengers board public buses. “A lot of people come just to visit friends. It’s really most any reason you can think of.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
