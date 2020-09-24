BLUEFIELD, Va. — Graham Intermediate School, Graham Middle School and Graham High School will move to remote learning only beginning Friday due to an increase in the number of students and school personnel who have been placed on quarantine due to potential COVID-19 exposure, School Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy said Thursday.
Stacy announced the news Thursday in an online posting.
“Over the course of this week we have seen the Bluefield area experience a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 related cases and quarantines,” Stacy said. “While the number of confirmed positive cases is minimal, the number of personnel and students that were placed on quarantine is exponentially higher. This has impacted our schools and made operations difficult to maintain. The three schools primarily impacted are Graham Intermediate, Graham Middle School, and Graham High School. At this time Dudley Primary has not had a similar impact and as such have continued to operate in a normal and effective manner.”
Due to the increase in virus cases, Stacy said schools in the Bluefield are will move to remove learning only.
“As was stated in our reopening plan, there may be times that certain parts of the county or certain schools would be placed in a remote learning platform for a period of time,” Stacy said. “Now is that time for the Bluefield area. Starting Friday, September 25, 2020, Graham Intermediate School, Graham Middle School, and Graham High School will move to all remote learning for all students. I am aware of the tremendous stress this places on families and I can assure everyone that our goal is to get our students back as soon as possible. The schools (Graham Intermediate School, Graham Middle School, Graham High School) will remain in the remote learning model through Friday, October 9, 2020.”
Stacy said the number of cases and quarantines will continue to be evaluated and the length of time in remote learning could be extended if necessary.
“We will continue to keep a close eye on the other schools and communities and make similar decisions if needed,” Stacy said. “I remind parents in all of our communities that we continue to offer remote learning to all students at all grade levels. Parents may contact schools at any time to move a student from in-person to online learning. We also encourage parents to notify schools if they wish to move to in-person learning for the second six weeks grading period. I also request that everyone continue to follow mitigation practices both in school and at home.”
