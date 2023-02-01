Weather Alert

...Light Wintry Mix Possible tonight into Thursday morning... Mixed wintry precipitation is possible late tonight into Thursday morning. Patchy light freezing drizzle, freezing rain, sleet and light snow will be possible west of I-77 and north of I-81, especially for higher elevations. Freezing fog may also create black ice. Slow down and exercise caution if traveling tonight and during the Thursday morning commute. Bridges and sidewalks may be icy.