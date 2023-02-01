BLUEFIELD — Federal money awarded Wednesday to the City of Bluefield will be aimed at improving the municipality’s streets and making them safer for the drivers using them and the pedestrians walking along them.
The City of Bluefield is among the 510 cities and organizations across the nation that are sharing $800 million in grant awards through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program.
The competitive grant program, established by President Biden’s historic infrastructure law, provides $5 billion over five years for regional, local, and Tribal initiatives — from redesigned roads to better sidewalks and crosswalks — to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways. The Department also launched a data visualization tool that shows crash hotspots that can help target needed resources, according to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
“Every year, crashes cost tens of thousands of American lives and hundreds of billions of dollars to our economy; we face a national emergency on our roadways, and it demands urgent action,” Buttigieg said. “We are proud that these grants will directly support hundreds of communities as they prepare steps that are proven to make roadways safer and save lives.”
Bluefield is receiving a $398,040 grant from the SS4A program, said City Attorney Anthony Heltzel.
“What this grant is aimed at is making the streets safer for all people including pedestrians and drivers,” Heltzel stated. “The primary goal is to make sure the roadways are safe for travel, well lit and free of hazards.”
The funds will pay for studies that will allow the city to apply for more grant funding.
“We’re using this money as seed money, basically, to do studies on our roadways and then apply for additional money to effectively address all the needs in the City of Bluefield,” Heltzel said.
Parts of the city’s roads such as crosswalks and lighting will be addressed.
“We have a lot of residents in the city who walk around at night and some of the roadways are not very well lit,” he said. “We want to make it safer for pedestrians and drivers.”
The areas that will be studied include most of Cumberland Road, Bland Street, Route 19, Pulaski Street, Hardy Street, Stadium Drive, College Avenue and Maryland Avenue.
“We’re trying to hit all the major thoroughfares that come through the city and trying to spread this out so we can hit as much of the city as possible to make our streets safer,” Heltzel said. “There’s a lot of people who put in a lot of hard work on it.”
Heltzel said people including City Manager Cecil Marson, state Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, City Engineer Kerry Stauffer, Community and Economic Development Director Jim Spencer and the City Board of Directors all worked to acquire the SS4A grant for the city.
“We worked together harmoniously to get all the approvals and get this grant money to fix up the city,” he said.
The city will have to contract with engineers to perform the studies.
“We’re planning to start on them (studies) as soon as possible,” Heltzel stated. “We have to put out some procurements for engineering studies, but we plan on starting it as soon as we possibly can.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.