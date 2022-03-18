CHARLESTON — The Bluefield Beavers boys basketball team earned a state championship game appearance with a 60-57 win over St. Mary's in the WVSSAC Class AA state semifinals at the Charleston Coliseum, on Friday.
The Beavers (21-5) will play either Poca or Ravenswood in Saturday's 12:30 pm Class AA state championship game.
Bluefield defeated the Wyoming East Warriors 65-45 Wednesday in the first round of the WVSSAC state basketball tournament.
RJ Hairston scored 21 points to lead Bluefield, also collecting nine rebounds. Grant Barnhart scored 23 points to pace St. Mary's (23-3).
The championship week for the Beavers began Tuesday with a send-off celebration for the team, which was held at Bluefield Primary School.
